sap implementation services for best practices|erp software

SAP implementation services for best practices

Make your business successful with sap implementation which protects your time and investments with a good results for your business There are some possible dangerous risk along the way, however.Dynamo worked with some of the world’s largest companies and most demanding SAP enterprises,we are able to recommend SAP best practices that can enable your business organization to achieve the maximum results of SAP while enjoying a smooth implementation process.Sap implementation is best process which gives enough results to company and organization and make your business tremendous.

Plan with a business overview for SAP implementation

SAP is ERP software The main discussions will be done on SAP implementation to focus on the technical aspects of SAP landscape.Its necessary that SAP is business software and it is necessary to assume a keen focus on business factors when implementing SAP.

Though you have worked on tech side, remember what Marlon Brando famously said in The Godfather: “It’s strictly business…”They both always talking about the SAP implementation. It looks like a technical issue may be rooted in business sectors. Should you use SAP HANA as a database Mainly the answer will be depend on factors like licensing costs, team skill sets and so forth. If you’re an Oracle Shop, then it might be important to keep Oracle in place, at least to the point of initial roll-out. By adding the database to migration to an SAP implementation might be freezing off too much and add to implementation timelines and very expense.

What are you trying to Achieve?

SAP protects your business. Your SAP implementation should stand on the basement of your most essential business dreams and goals strategy. With an instance, if your objective is to gain traction with more distributors to get your product into the market, that goal should be the standard by which every part of the implementation is judged.

What is SAP Landscape?

Landscape is a server system or like a layout of the servers or It can be also called as the architecture of the servers viz. SAP is divided into three different landscape

1)DEV,

2)QAS

3)PRD.

SAP implementations can be very complex. First you need to think How your SAP landscape needs to execute at the launch. If you don’t have a clear idea of what you need, you may over-scope the implementation. Then, Figure out where you think you want your business to go and how SAP can support these future business? That will be your basis for following the updates and extensions.

What type of SAP Implementation are you doing?

In our organization, there are 2 basic types of SAP implementation.

One is “Green Field” SAP implementation Includes the installation and customization of a completely new SAP landscape. If you’re new to SAP, then you will be doing the Green Field by default.

A “Brown Field,” Its mainly used for the SAP implementation where you’re updating, replacing or migrating an existing SAP instance.

Again, it’s helpful to consider the business aspects of the Green/Brown choice. For example, you may think to decide it’s easier to start over again with a Green Field approach even if you already have SAP. Or, you might understand that this is completely the wrong thing to do once you assess the choice from a business perspective.

Dynamo Provides SAP implementation processes

While each SAP landscape will have a different ways to completion, WE have learned that the best results come from following a series of high-level implementation steps that start with project preparation and continue through go-live support.

The Realization Step contains 7 Realization Phases, as shown in the figure.

SAP Implementation Steps

The present SAP implementation starts with a concept of nuts and bolts it occur in the “Realization” step. However, before you can get to realization idea, you need to know your project objectives and business context design and goals.

Mainly we recommend the first two steps They are

Project Preparation

Business Blueprinting

Then, after Realization you can move on to the “Final Preparation” and “Go Live”

Project Preparation—Get ready to implement the project with an initial plan that identifies objectives, priorities.

Business Blueprinting—Provide the complete blueprint of business processes that your landscape needs to address.

Realization— make Use of the business blueprint to build and test your landscape. Here, the technical team and partners take a bigger role.

Final Preparation—Make ready for the migration and go-live, performing tasks like migrating your data base and stress testing your system to make sure it’s ready.

Go Live—Follow the process and switch your business over to the new SAP landscape.

SAP Realization Phases

Once you set up your project plan and business, you can follow the seven steps of SAP Realization A.K.A. the technical portion of SAP implementation.

These are the 7 following steps the process flow:

Phase 1 Onsite Initiation

In The first stage technical team reviews the project with key stakeholders to protects all the elements are in place, covering questions like who needs access, and will there be third party application integration?

Phase 2- Data Center and Network Setup

If you’re doing SAP in the hana cloud,Network engineers mainly work with you to build a VLAN to connect your location and their SAP cloud hosting environment into a single unit.

Phase 3 – SAP General Activities

The technical team providers continues to work for implementation by obtaining SAP credentials and downloading software from SAP.

Phase 4– Sandbox Migration

In this first of several migrations, the sandbox migration includes a test migration representing the core landscape

Phase 5 – Development Migration

In this 5th phase takes lessons to be learned from the Sandbox Migration and proceeds to connect non-SAP systems.

Phase 6 – Quality Assurance Migration

This is a dress going over for production, making sure everything is ready for production and implementation. Quality assurance should be run like a production migration with a business support.

Phase 7 – Production Migration

The team develops the migrates of SAP landscape and goes live, a process that needs downtime period which you switch the business over from the previous landscape.

In present days the business is continuously changing the environment demands and having the greater agility than ever and the capacity to quickly develop the new process strategy as situations evolve.But, it’s also difficult to be able to execute those plans and strategies fastly and effectively. A Harvard Business Review study revealed that almost 45% of the company’s strategy is sploide due to poor execution. It’s no wonder that a Conference Board survey of 180 CEOs showed that execution related issues were among the top 3 concerns.Mainly people in the companies execute their strategies, So companies implement a good plan for business needs with a perfect solution to optimize their workforce for today and prepare it for tomorrow.SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite is that solution. SAP SuccessFactors develops and executive insight and selecting,ensuring you have the right people with the right skills doing the right work.

Mainly people in the companies execute their strategies, So companies implement a good plan for business needs with a perfect solution to optimize their workforce for today and prepare it for tomorrow

Today’s rapidly and continuously changing business environment demands greater agility than ever and the ability to quickly develop new strategies as circumstances evolve. But, it’s also critical to be able to execute those strategies rapidly and efectively. A Harvard Business Review study1 revealed that almost 40% of the company’s strategy is diluted due to poor execution. It’s no wonder that a Conference Board survey2 of 180 CEOs showed that execution related issues were among the top three concerns. It’s the people inside the company that execute the strategies, so companies that want to set-up for success know they need a business solution to optimize their workforce for today and prepare it for tomorrow. SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite is that solution. SAP SuccessFactors improves executive insight and decision-making while ensuring you have the right people with the right skills doing the right work.