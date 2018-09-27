Lithography Equipment Market Report 2018 – Orbotech, USHIO America, Inc., ORC Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ASML

Global Lithography Equipment Market is estimated to reach $491.7 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2025.Lithography equipment is widely used and designed for printing complex circuit designs on silicon wafers which are mostly raw materials for integrated circuits (ICs). Printing procedure is amongst the most expensive as well as critical steps in wafer fabrication. So, lithography equipment is now highly adopted in the IC industry as cost-efficient improvements in the production technology. Increasing demand for semiconductor IC for application in numerous areas including sensor devices, communication, memory devices, and consumer electronic devices is further created the requirement for effective and cost-efficient printing equipment of IC making like lithographic equipment.
Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/lithography-equipment-market-report/request-sample
Increasing requirement for semiconductor ICs, the arrival of innovative technology, increasing government support are the factors driving the growth of the lithography equipment market. However, complex manufacturing process may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid growth in advanced packaging market might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global lithography equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, packaging platform, application, and geography.The market is segmented by technology as mask aligner, laser direct imaging, projection, and laser ablation. Packaging platform includes 3D IC, FO WLP wafer, 2.5D interposer, WL CSP, embedded die, flip chip bumping, 3D WLP, FO WKP panel, glass panel imposer. Further, the market is segmented by application as MEMS devices, advanced packaging, and LED devices.
Based on geography, global lithography equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Orbotech, USHIO America, Inc., ORC Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ASML, EV Group, Nikon Corporation, Cannon U.S.A., Inc, SUSS MICROTEC SE., Veeco Instruments Inc., and SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., among others.
Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/lithography-equipment-market-report/toc
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Lithography Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as technology, packaging platform, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Lithography Equipment Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Lithography Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Lithography Equipment Market
Technology Segments
Mask Aligner
Laser Direct Imaging
Projection
Laser Ablation
Packaging Platform Segments
3D IC
FO WLP Wafer
2.5D Interposer
WL CSP
Embedded Die
Flip Chip Bumping
3D WLP
FO WKP Panel
Glass Panel Imposer
Application Segments
MEMS Devices
Advanced Packaging
LED Devices
Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/lithography-equipment-market-report/request-customization
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com