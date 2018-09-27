Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market 2018 : Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market are Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH and Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical). According to report the global home rehabilitation products and services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Home Rehabilitation programs help the patient to improve, maintain and restore the physical strength that is lost due to acute or chronic injury or disease. Home rehabilitation product includes exercise equipment, positioning products, and daily living aids, motion devices, healthcare furniture, treatment tables, and evaluation/assessment instruments. These are designed to meet a wide range of patient needs. Knee replacement surgery can be recovered with the help of these products that help in strengthening exercises during recovery.

Home rehabilitation support services are provided at home and in the community that supports a person’s rehabilitation and care. Home and Community Services are provided for Care Management, Occupational Therapy and , Physical Therapy. It is also used in Manipulative treatment such as chiropractic and spinal manipulation Recreational Therapy and Speech-Language Pathology.

As per WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION on disability (2011) cited prevalence data indicating that approximately 1 billion people or 15% of the world’s population have a disability, of which 110-190 million adults experienced very significant disability. This number is expected to increase due to global population aging and increased incidence of chronic diseases together with other factors such as injuries from road traffic crashes, climate change, natural disasters and conflict (WHO, 2011). Persons who have sustained traumatic brain injury that require rehabilitation therapy. Moreover, rapid growing aging population coupled with increasing incidences of knee injuries are major factor escalate the growth of Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market. Growing demand for Medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, commode chairs is used in the home, by a person suffering from physical disabilities, which in turn, augments the market growth. However, the high cost of home rehabilitation product is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Technological advancement and cost reduction of home rehabilitation products equipment are expected to create growth opportunities for the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market.

Among the geographies, North America accounted to held the substantial share in Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market. Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and diabetes coupled with rising population are rising in this region. Some of the popular home rehabilitation products manufactured here include wheelchairs, walking aids and power scooters Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in this market over the forecast period. The factors such as increasing awareness among the rehabilitation equipment and supportive government program and policies and rising patient awareness about the home care are some of the factors facilitating growth in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global home rehabilitation products and services market covers segments such as, product type, services and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global home rehabilitation products and services market is categorized into daily living aids, exercise equipment, mobility equipment and body support devices. On the basis of services the global home rehabilitation products and services market is categorized into respiratory therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy. On the basis of distribution channel the global home rehabilitation products and services market is categorized into retail stores and online channel.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global home rehabilitation products and services market such as, Medline Industries, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH and Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical).

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global home rehabilitation products and services market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of home rehabilitation products and services market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the home rehabilitation products and services market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the home rehabilitation products and services market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

