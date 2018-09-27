Gift Packaging Industry Specification, Product Category, Status and Prospect Till 2025

27 Sep 2018: Over the last decade, gift packing underwent a sea-change with rolling out of corporate and personal gifts. New innovations in food packing and non-food items with artificial jewelries, soft toys and artworks caught the attention. A multitude of product categories including cookies, fruit baskets and wine hampers and different types of cheese gifted on occasions of birthdays and festivals have come under trending gifts with customers lifestyle and deep pockets under consideration for driving change in the Gift Packaging Market. Wrapping paper including lunch bags, decorative gift bags and decorative shopping bags have come under lens for gift wrapping and alternatively decorative handkerchiefs touted as the nearest handy accessory to hit the market and propel growth for gift packaging market.

The potent drivers to the market include e-tailers who have bridged the gap between erstwhile manufacturers and customers to satisfy demand thus enhancing gift packaging market. Food gifting has transformed from conventional standards to contemporary sweets with attractive packaging and boosting gift packaging market. Furthermore, rise in disposable incomes has let one spend beyond his standards in acquiring gifts thus enhancing the gift packaging market. Personal gifting on holidays has given rise to ostentatious show of wealth with gifting to one and all matching one’s standard and lifestyle. This augurs well for the gift packaging market.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gift-packaging-market/request-sample

Segmentation by packaging type comprises primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging. On the basis of product type, segmentation goes as gift boxes containers, ribbons and bows, gift sacks, gift bags, wrapping paper, tissue paper and shreds, cell phone overwrap and bags, gift card and money holders and others.

By materials, global gift packaging market includes plastics, paper and paperboard, metals, glass and others. By geography, gift packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. Corrugated packaging has risen by leaps and bounds in UK and by far is the most widespread mode of packaging in the industry.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gift-packaging-market

Asia Pacific leads market with rise in GDP and increasing disposable incomes with an increased consumer base and India and China portray countries with gregarious markets and having exposure to maximum spending. As per news article dated August 2016, gift packaging market in US is leading with gifting of candies and chocolates with elaborate packaging and gifts being doled out to far-flung relatives and online retailers have faster transactions with free delivery and shipment. Key industry players include Smurfit kappa group, Packlyn Ltd, Shenzen Fuxiang gifts & packaging gifts, Interpak, Ebro Color GmbH.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/packaging