Food Fortifying Market Strategy Framework, Competitive Landscape, Vendor, Trends Till 2025

27 Sep 2018: The Food Fortifying Market is expected to grow globally at a phenomenal CAGR over the forecast period. It is a vertical market catering to various downstream industries – food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Key drivers for this market are growing awareness about the health benefits of fortified foods, rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, Alzheimer’s, vitamin deficiency diseases like osteoporosis and rickets, focus on preventive healthcare, increased demand for fortified food, and dietary supplements diversifying into different markets. As a result of the growing applications of fortifying agents, government aids and initiatives, and demand in developing nations, this market is projected to have a linear growth in foreseeable future.

The global rise in geriatric population is also driving this market exponentially. On the other hand, steep costs of fortified foods; compared to non-fortified foods, high R&D costs for dietary supplements, high costs of raw materials, and marketing strategies like multi-page labelling are restraining market growth. Market ecosystem is comprised of raw material suppliers, regulatory authorities, distributors, and the end user industries. It is a fragmented market as local players also compete with the established giants on a regional level. The different downstream industry verticals are spurring market growth. Fortified foods are foods having additional minerals and vitamins, irrespective of whether nutritional value is lost during processing. They have gradually replaced supplement pills that were prevalent previously. Bio-fortification increases the nutrient value of crops. Synthetic biology is another method of food fortification that implies adding probiotic bacteria to foods.

Common cooking foods like rice, oil, and flour are fortified on a commercial level, while vitamin D drops can be used on a domestic level. The food fortifying market is segmented on the basis of application, type and the geographical region. The segments based on application are beverages, fats & oils, dairy & dairy-based products, cereals & cereal-based products, dietary supplements, infant formula (contains fortified calcium & phosphorus), bulk food items, confectionary and bakery products, animal feed, pet food, and tea. The segments based on type of fortifying agents are carbohydrates, proteins & amino acids, lipids, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, and others. The geographical regions for the food fortifying market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Bulk food items like rice, whole grain, and flour have so far dominated the market, followed by fats & oils. This can be attributed to their consumption on a larger amount. Dietary supplements segment is projected to reach the high-water mark in terms of CAGR in the forecast period. Prebiotics and probiotics are expected to be in great demand in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, minerals like iron salts, and vitamins like Vitamin B complex and Vitamin C have the largest market share in terms of volume and value respectively.

This is due to the clinically evinced benefits of their assistance in overall health improvement. North America has so far led the market, with US on the forefront. This can be attributed to the greater spending capacity of consumer base and the prevalence of latest products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to rising awareness about health benefits of fortified foods, and prevalence of chronic diseases as well as diseases caused by vitamin & mineral deficiencies.

Key players in the food fortifying market are Ingredion, Tate & Layle, Royal DSM, CHR HAnsing Holdings AS, BASF SE, Cargill Inc, Arla Foods, Nestle SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, General Mills Inc, Phillip Morris Companies, HJ Heinz Company, Land O’ Lake, Kellogg Company, Hain Food Group.

