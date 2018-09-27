Cellulose Ethers Market : share, market forecast, analysis and growth research report

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “By type (CMC,MC,HEC,HPC,EC and Others); By Application (Construction, Ceramic & Paints, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Adhesives & Coatings, Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage, Textiles, Oilfield Drillingand Others) By Geography, Forecast 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the growth of end user industries such as construction, ceramic & paints, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, etc.

Asia Pacific dominates the Cellulose Ethers Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has a major share in the Cellulose Ethers Market due to the growing cosmetics industry. Growth in disposable income, product innovation, emerging men’s grooming sector, increasing pollution, etc. drive the cosmetics market. The rising cost of raw materials for manufacturing cellulose ethers has been witnessed in Asia Pacific. The raw materials include cotton linter and wood pulp. Factors such as severe weather, damaged plantation and competition from other industries is driving the cost of the raw materials. In Asia Pacific, China has the largest share in the regional market. This contributed to almost 64% of the total APAC market in 2015. Cellulose Ethers finds its application in the construction industry in countries like Vietnam and Myanmar.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

Cellulose Ethers are used in the construction industry due to the growing consciousness about green chemicals. With the increased living standards in the society and growing awareness of health and safety in the environment, cellulose ether has now become a choice to replace conventional chemicals in the industry. It acts as a thickener, binder, film former, redispersible powder, promotes air entrainment, preservatives, retarder/accelerator, in different applications of the construction industry. These ethers are used in the construction stage of the building such as cement-based tile adhesives, tile grouts, self-leveling underlayment, mortars for skim coat, cement-based plasters, etc. Methyl Cellulose Ethers are mostly used as raw materials in the construction sector.

To Access/Purchase the Cellulose Ethers Market report browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/11703/cellulose-ethers-market.html

Excerpts on Cellulose Ethers Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for paints and coatings in the automobile and construction segment drives the growth of Cellulose Ethers.

Increasing demand for healthier foods provides opportunities for cellulose ethers, which acts as alternative, without compromising the taste or texture.

Increasing infrastructural investments along with the growth of the urban housing sector drives the demand for Cellulose Ethers.

New entrants in the Cellulose Ethers market from related industries will drive the growth of Cellulose Ethers.

Key players of the Cellulose Ethers Market

Ashland is the key player in the Cellulose Ethers Market. It has carried out different acquisitions and launched biopolymers products recently, which drives the growth of the economy. The other players include the DoW Chemical Company and Shin-Etsu, AkzoNobel. The DoW Chemical Company manufactures products such as METHOCEL 267, METHOCEL 306, and METHOCEL 327. Shin-Etsu manufactures chemical fertilizers and limestone Nitrogen. AkzoNobel is a Dutch Chemical Company which has structured its activities into three business areas, namely decorative paints, performance coatings and specialty chemicals.

Cellulose Ethers Market is segmented as below

The Cellulose Ethers Market is driven by industries such as construction, ceramic & paints, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc.

A. Cellulose Ethers Market By Type

1. Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

2. Methyl Cellulose (MC)

2.1. Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose

2.2. Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose

3. Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

4. Hydroxylpropyl Cellulose (HPC)

5. Ethyl Cellulose (EC)

6. Others

B. Cellulose Ethers Market By Application

1. Construction Products

2. Ceramics and Paints

3. Cosmetics

4. Adhesives

5. Pharmaceuticals

6. Personal Care Products

7. Others

C. Cellulose Ethers Market By Geography(covers 9+ countries)

D. Cellulose Ethers Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. AKZONOBEL N.V.

2. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

3. ASHLAND INC.

4. CP KELCO U.S., INC.

5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6. Neucel Specialty Cellulose Ltd

7. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

8. Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

9. J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

10. Daicel FineChem Ltd.

What can you expect from the report?

The Cellulose Ethers Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue &Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

