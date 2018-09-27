Benzoyl Chloride Market Progresses for Huge Profits by the End 2026

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Overview

Benzoyl chloride, also known as benzenecarbonyl chloride, is an organochlorine compound with chemical formula C6H5COCl. It is also known as alpha-chloro benzaldehyde. It is a colorless, fuming liquid, with an irritating odor. It is primarily used in the production of peroxides. It is also generally useful in other areas. For instance, benzoyl chloride is employed in the preparation of dyes, perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and resins. Benzoyl chloride is produced from benzotrichloride using either water or benzoic acid. Akin to other acyl chlorides, it can be generated from the parent acid and other chlorinating agents, phosphorus or thionyl chloride.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/benzoyl-chloride-market.html

It was first prepared through the treatment of benzaldehyde with chlorine. Benzoyl chloride is a typical acyl chloride, which reacts with alcohols to give the corresponding esters. Similarly, it reacts with amines to give amides. Benzoyl chloride must be moderately heated or exposed to relatively high ambient temperatures before the ignition can occur. It possesses various properties. For instance, it readily undergoes violent chemical changes at elevated temperatures and pressures. It also reacts violently or explosively with water; hence, various safety considerations need to be taken while handling benzoyl chloride. Benzoyl chloride decomposes exothermically and rapidly in water to form insoluble benzoic acid and hydrochloric acid (HCl). Benzoyl peroxide is a common reagent in polymer chemistry that is produced industrially by treating benzoyl chloride with hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide.

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for benzoyl chloride in the pharmaceuticals industry is propelling the benzoyl chloride market. Increase in usage of benzoyl chloride to prepare dye intermediates is also augmenting the benzoyl chloride market. On the other hand, its hazardous effects such as emission of highly poisonous gases such as phosgene make it a highly restricted chemical. It also needs to be handled with utmost safety. These factors are hampering the benzoyl chloride market. Exposure to benzoyl chloride benzoyl can lead to various human health hazards such as irritation to eyes, throat infections, and breathing problems. This is also adversely affecting the benzoyl chloride market.

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Key Segments

Based on grade type, the benzoyl chloride market can be segmented into qualified grade, excellent grade, and others.

In terms of application, the benzoyl chloride market can be divided into benzoyl compounds, dyes intermediates, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others.

Based on geography, the benzoyl chloride market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of the benzoyl chloride market owing to the rise in demand from pharmaceutical and agrochemicals industries.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49671

Global Benzoyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the benzoyl chloride market include Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company Limited, Ineos, Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Company Limited, Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangyin Jianheng, Lanxess, Nippon Light Metal, and Xintai Lanhe.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com