Omron Limit switch, Relay Dealers in Chennai | Distributors in Chennai | VPC

Veeppee Controls is one of the best Omron Limit switch, Relay Dealers in Chennai. VPC is the Customized Omron Limit Switch , Relay Distributors in Chennai. We Provide Complete Data about the Limit Switch, Relay Products.
Omron Limit Switches ZE Series
Long Service Life and Large Breaking Power.
Features:
Terminals face the front when the cover is removed for easy connection.
Switches with ground terminals have CE marking.
Omron Limit Switches WL,WLM Series
Wide Range of Two-circuit Switches; Select One for the Operating Environment.
Features:
Many Variations in Standard Limit Switches
A Wide Range of Models
Omron Limit Switches WL-N/WL Series
Two-circuit limit switches that can be selected.
Features:
General-purpose Switches
A Wide Range of Models
Omron Limit Switches D4V Series
Compact Vertical Models Sized for Asian Standards
Features:
Structure enables the terminal section to be fully opened for easy wiring.
Degree of protection: IP65
Omron Limit Switches D4MC Series
Economical, High Utility Enclosed Switch
Features:
Panel mount versions have the same operating position as Z Basic Switch.
Resin molded terminal versions are available.