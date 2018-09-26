Posted on by

Oligonucleotides Market Size Growth Rate by Type, Share by Application, Growth Trends by Regions, Top Trends, Drivers, Opportunities

Global Oligonucleotides Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This report studies the global market size of Oligonucleotides in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Oligonucleotides in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Oligonucleotides market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Oligonucleotides market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oligonucleotides market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Oligonucleotides include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Oligonucleotides include 

  1. ThermoFisher 
  2. Eurofins Genomics 
  3. AM Chemicals 
  4. TriLink BioTechnologies 
  5. Sigma-Aldrich 
  6. TAG Copenhagen 
  7. Bioneer 
  8. Biolegio 
  9. IDT 
  10. Life biotech 
  11. Ella Biotech 
  12. SGS DNA 
  13. Syntezza Bioscience 
  14. Exiqon 
  15. Microsynth AG 
  16. Bio Basic 
  17. BGI 
  18. Beijing SBS Genetech 
  19. KareBay Biochem Inc. 
  20. Eton Bioscience Inc 
  21. Biomatik 
  22. AltaBioscience 
  23. DNA Services Core 
  24. AM Biotechnologies LLC 
  25. Oligo Factory 
  26. Creative Biogene
  27. Market Size Split by Type 
  28. DNA Oligomers 
  29. RNA Oligomers 
  30. Market Size Split by Application 
  31. Genetic Testing 
  32. Research 
  33. Forensics 
  34. Others

Market size split by Region 

  1. North America 
  2. United States 
  3. Canada 
  4. Mexico 
  5. Asia-Pacific 
  6. China 
  7. India 
  8. Japan 
  9. South Korea 
  10. Australia 
  11. Indonesia 
  12. Singapore 
  13. Malaysia 
  14. Philippines 
  15. Thailand 
  16. Vietnam 
  17. Europe 
  18. Germany 
  19. France 
  20. UK 
  21. Italy 
  22. Spain 
  23. Russia 
  24. Central & South America 
  25. Brazil 
  26. Rest of Central & South America 
  27. Middle East & Africa 
  28. GCC Countries 
  29. Turkey 
  30. Egypt 
  31. South Africa

The study objectives of this report are: 

  • To study and analyze the global Oligonucleotides market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 
  • To understand the structure of Oligonucleotides market by identifying its various subsegments. 
  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
  • Focuses on the key global Oligonucleotides manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 
  • To analyze the Oligonucleotides with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 
  • To project the value and volume of Oligonucleotides submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oligonucleotides are as follows: 

  • History Year: 2013-2017 
  • Base Year: 2017 
  • Estimated Year: 2018 
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Oligonucleotides market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

