Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services. Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry.

The data monetization in oil and gas market is segmented based on method, component, oil companies, application, E&P lifecycle, and region. The oil and gas data monetization market has two methods of monetization viz., direct and indirect. By component, the market is segmented as data-as-a-service, professional services, and platform/software. Data-as-a-service segment covers data exchange/transaction for direct monetary benefits. Platform/software and professional services represent indirect data monetization.

The oil and gas data monetization market is also segmented based on upstream oil companies into National Oil Companies (NOCs), Independent Oil Companies (IOCs), National Data Repository (NDR), and oil and gas service companies. National Oil Companies (NOCs) segment is majorly driven by indirect data monetization and is anticipated to dominate the global oil and gas data monetization market over the forecast period. NOCs are increasingly spending on software/platforms and services, thus accounting for the maximum share in the data monetization market. Further, by application, the market is segmented into upstream (conventional, unconventional), midstream, and downstream.

It is anticipated that the upstream application segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Upstream application segment is also classified by E&P lifecycle into exploration, development, and production segments. Exploration segment is expected to expand over the forecast period driven mainly by increasing adoption of software and solutions in deep-water exploration and shale gas exploration activities.The increasing demand for data products such as seismic survey data, geophysical data, and magnetic survey data is also driving the exploration segment in the data monetization market.

Regional segmentation of the oil and gas data monetization market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is projected to dominate the oil and gas data monetization market throughout the forecast period due to availability of necessary infrastructure, increasing oil production, and use of indirect data monetization solutions for shale oil reserves exploration, development & production,and presence of oil and gas service companies involved in direct data monetization. Asia Pacific is expected tobe the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to rising investments in the E&P sector.