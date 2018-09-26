MEMS & Sensors Market 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2027

Global MEMS & Sensors Market – Overview

A Micro Electro Mechanical Systems is a manufacturing technology of small devices and it is the combination of the mechanical elements, sensors, electronics and actuators on a substrate through micro technology. It is used to produce a system of miniature dimensions. MEMS are used in different applications such as optical networks, sensor systems and display technologies, etc. MEMS can also be found in pressure sensors, flow sensors, deformable mirror devices, inkjet printers, gas sensors, micro motors, accelerometers, micro gears, and lab-on-a-chip systems. These products are all fabricated in high-profitable volumes. A MEMS sensor is usually assembled by similar etching or masking process as microchips. A common MEMS sensor is an accelerometer to measure acceleration.

Healthcare segment is estimated to hold high growth potential. The MEMS technology is used in medical research, diagnostic application, and in medical devices such as endoscopic pills and insulin micro pumps. Government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements are estimated to boost healthcare segment over the forecast period. Increasing preference of consumer towards home medical monitoring in order to reduce hospital cost and penetration of health monitoring wearable devices is estimated to trigger the use of the technology and open new paths for the industry players.

The major growth driver of MEMS & Sensors Market includes growing demand for security in automobile industries, growing consumer electronics market, and innovative government regulations for energy efficient applications among others. However, functional and operational issues are one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of MEMS & Sensors Market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global MEMS & Sensors Market include Texas Instruments (U.S), InvenSense (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Infineon (Germany), Honeywell (U.S.), Allego microsystems (U.S.), Bosch (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Microsystems (Spain), Mega Chips Corporation (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Global MEMS & Sensors Market – Segmentation

The MEMS & Sensors Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by materials: Comprises Silicon, polymers, metals and ceramics among others..

Segmentation by component: Sensors (Pressure sensors, humidity sensors, temperature sensors, accelerometers) and Actuators (optical, microfluidics, Inkjet head) among others.

Segmentation by application: Comprises consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, aerospace & Defense, and automotive among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global MEMS & Sensors Market – Regional Analysis

In terms of different geographic region, Asia Pacific region holds the maximum share in the market in 2016 and is expected to grow at rapid rate through the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a major market for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial verticals. Moreover, Asia Pacific has become a global central point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. North America holds the second largest place in terms of market share in the global MEMS and sensors market. Due to the presence of sensor manufacturing companies, the growing home automation, and the adoption of evolving technologies makes North America to hold its share in the global competition.

Global MEMS & Sensors Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of MEMS & sensors appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of sensors and MEMS targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new sensor technologies that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. These players possess state of art R&D labs and strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market.

Industry News

January. 2018 – Qeexo, a developer of machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions for sensor data, and STMicroelectronics, a semiconductor company, are partnering to further accelerate integration of Qeexo’s FingerSense technology by original equipment manufacturers. The two companies are also exploring other opportunities to combine Qeexo’s machine learning expertise with STMicroelectronics’ industry-leading MEMS sensors and touch controllers.

January, 2018 – NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based force sensing solutions, introduces ForceGauge™, the World’s highest performance strain sensor. This new sensor class has fundamental advantages over existing strain gauges, including significantly better sensitivity and performance over temperature, creating an excellent user experience. When compared to capacitive force sensing, the NextInput solution offers much higher reliability and a lower profile

