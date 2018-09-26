Boca Raton to China, TransMedia Group to Promote Disruptive Technologies at iBlockchain Summit

Boca Raton, Florida—September 12, 2018—TransMedia Group (www.TransMediaGroup.com) utilizes world-wide contacts in the media to create a technology buzz about the upcoming iBLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT 2018 (http://www.iblockchainsummit.com) leading up to the November 2-3, event at Guangzhou Baiyun International Convention Center, Guangzhou China.

The last iBlockchain Summit was held May 18-19 at Shenzhen received such terrific feedback from all who attended including media and sponsors. Some of the most innovative and entrepreneur minds were panelists/speakers and it continues with a full line up that includes CEO’s and Founders of the top Crypto and Blockchain technologies on the exchanges today.

“I’ve attended many summits and expos in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space and this upcoming Summit is truly offering both its attendees and speakers amazing opportunities to not only share insight but the media will have new and unique content for stories and reporting,” said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group and lead on technology clients such as Timicoin.io, Protoblock.com and ADX365.com.

iBlockchain Summit in Guangzhou is expecting over 4,000 people that are in this booming industry including, exhibitors, keynote & panel sessions, networking and a media room for their sponsors and speakers that will be scheduled. This two-day event consists of fintech companies, blockchain experts, legal advisers, start-ups, currency exchanges, media and investors to share insights and get to know more promising projects and share what’s to come to media interested.

“We’ve already began to share the some of the key note speakers topics and have media gearing up for interviews including Michael Yorba, Chairman & CEO of WFN1 News (www.WFN1.com) and his highly respected show CEO Money in which investors tune in from around the globe,” Mazzone added.

Blockchain technology is already disrupting dozens of industries like banking, real estate, healthcare, education and addiction. Topics discussed are, “Will your job be safe?” “What changes in personal and career situations?” Changes in many industries are in the near future and some are even upon us.

As the political economic environment in China is unique, the Chinese government is keeping up with this revolution and studying technologies in order to catch up with the western pace. This market is presenting an unmatched opportunity to all those tech giants as well as start-up firms, to deeper discover the market, to apply cutting-edge technologies to all walks of life, or to eventually leave a name behind in this era.

