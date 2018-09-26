Press release for immediate distribution:

Bengaluru’s BBMP schools leap into the future; First of its kind initiative in the world to deliver 21st century learning to underprivileged students

BBMP launches ‘Project Roshini’ in partnership with Microsoft & Tech-Avant-Garde

Bengaluru September, 25 2018: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) in association with Microsoft and Tech Avant-Garde launches ‘Project BBMP Roshini’ to transform BBMP schools into world class education centres, by implementing MASP-PRO program and Roshini.

All its schools, across the city will soon be converted from its four walls classrooms to a ‘Connected learning Community’ with MASP (Microsoft Aspire Student Program) that enables 21st century learning. ‘Roshini’ is the Social Schooling Curriculum to enable new levels of learning in the classrooms as well as life! This is the first time in the world, where government schools have adopted the initiative.

Speaking at the launch, Shri H D Kumaraswamy, Honorouble Chief Minister of Karnataka, said, “My vision in the primary education domain in Karnataka is to make BBMP institutions so advance, where they can become light houses for other schools to follow. Moreover, we want students from all social backgrounds to aspire to get educated in these institutions.”

He also added, “BBMP Roshini Social Schooling will create a connected learning community which will enable collaborative learning environment between the campus, students, parents and teachers. This will help launch a new era of education that will foster holistic academic excellence along with the much required practical experience to succeed in life, work and the growing knowledge economy.”

The philosophy behind Project BBMP Roshini, is to coach students to be ‘Future Ready’ where, ‘No child is left behind’ as, being from economically disadvantaged families is no reason, not to be able to access quality learning and education. In addition to the syllabus-based teaching, a curriculum that would impart holistic education by expanding the scope to activities such as Sports, Games, Arts, Space Science, Heritages, World Cultures, Ecology and Sustainability, will also be implemented. The idea is to improve the infrastructure to meet the highest standards, train teachers in 21st century skills and encourage community involvement to carry out experiential leaning.

Dr G Parameshwara, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka, Minister for Home, Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, Youth Services and Sports, stated, “We will soon be proud of having world-class government educational institutions in Bangalore, where the 21st Century Learning will bring about the paradigm shift defining the beginning of the New age – Knowledge at all BBMP schools.”

Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, who was also present at the occasion, said, “21st Century requires the redefining of education methodology imparted. The brick and mortar infrastructure of the past must give way to a futuristic, technology enriched one, where learning must be from any part of the world, on any device.’ He added, “We are proud to be associated with the Karnataka State government to implement this new age technology in BBMP schools.”

All BBMP schools will soon have world class infrastructure equipped with state-of-the-art-technology, such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, STEM & STEAM (Robotics), besides Cloud. IOT and others. In addition to technology, students will be made environmentally, culturally and socially adept, by learning value-based principles of holistic living and spirituality.

The work on the project has already been started with schools being surveyed for the number of teachers, students and infrastructure, besides auditing of the teaching faculty. Formation of Advisory Committee, Management Council and Governing Council are in progress. Training the teachers for 21st Century Learning has also begun.

About Project BBMP Roshini

This project will be supported by

• Microsoft – Widows, Microsoft office, O365 for teachers and Students, Skype in the classroom, one note, learning Apps on 5C’s, Teacher Training & Certification, Students Training and devices.

• Lycee Corp – Lycee – Cyber Academe The Conceded Learning Community Software.

• Ararat – Audit for Schools, Teachers and Support Staff

• Knowledge Key Foundation – Collaboration between Stakeholders of Education

• Odin – Learning Management System

• Tech Bar – Hardware & Tablet

• Tech Avant-Garde -Training, Implementation and Support

• Doordarshan – Content Delivery Partner

• Quality Council India – for accreditation of School, Teachers office and support Staff.

About Tech Avant:

Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) is a technology services organization which focuses on “Product Fostering” which means Development, Nurturing and Promoting of the software products. Being a socially conscious organization, Tech Avant has taken the cause of “ quality education “ and “women empowerment ” in the digital age, wherein we train teachers, students and women.

