Ammonium Phosphate Market Report 2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., Prayon SA

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market is estimated to reach $49.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 95 billion tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 – 2024. Ammonium phosphates are having various applications such as water treatment chemicals, fertilizer, flame retardant, and foods & beverages. These are offered by manufacturing companies in various forms such as mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) & ammonium polyphosphate. Growing end-use industries is anticipated to increase the growth of ammonium phosphate market over the forecasted period. Rising investment by key agriculture driven countries and its growing usage in animal feed & in many other industrial applications would boost the market.

Increasing demand of flame retardants, several industrial applications of ammonium phosphates, and rising demand of fertilizers in agriculture-driven countries of the world are the factors driving the growth of the ammonium phosphate market. Though, strict rules against the usage of chemical fertilizers may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, advancement of formulations for effective techniques as drip irrigation and fertigation which offer minimal use of fertilizers, and growing agriculture sector might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global ammonium phosphate market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type as mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and ammonium polyphosphate. Further, the market by application is segmented as fertilizer, flame retardant, water treatment chemicals, food & beverages, and other applications.

Based on geography, global ammonium phosphate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Thailand, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., Prayon SA, Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company, OCP SA, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Yara International ASA, United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., and Innophos Holdings Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Ammonium Phosphate Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Ammonium Phosphate Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Ammonium Phosphate Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Ammonium Phosphate Market

Type Segments

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Polyphosphate

Application Segments

Fertilizer

Flame Retardant

Water Treatment Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Thailand

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

