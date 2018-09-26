Active optical cable market Report 2018 – Amphenol Corporation, Oclaro, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Broadcom, Siemon

Global active optical cable market is estimated to reach $8,493 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2017 to 2025. Active optical cable consists of fiber optic transceivers, multimode optical fiber, modules and control chip. It uses electrical-to-optical conversion on the cable ends to enhance speed and distance performance of the cable without sacrificing compatibility with standard electrical interfaces. Some of the benefits of fiber optical cables are they provide capability to short and long distances, low cost, hard to tap into the optics, low bit-error rate, and no cleaning of the optics needed, among others. These are considered to be one of the biggest technical transitions in the communications industry and huge opportunities for photonic interconnects.

Increase in demand for higher bandwidth, growing demand for active optical cable in data center, and shift of telecom sector towards faster optical networks are the major factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing investments by governments to improve connectivity within the region. However, high initial investment associated with the active optical cable and challenges from optical network security fiber hack are the restraints of the market. Moreover, advancements in fiber optics technology is expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

The segment of active optical cable market includes connector, protocol, application and geography. By connector, the market is segmented as QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and Other connectors (CX4 and mixed connectors). Protocol is bifurcated into InfiniBand, ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and other protocols (thunderbolt, PCI express). Further, application segment comprises data center, high performance computing, personal computer, digital signage, consumer electronics and Other applications (transport, telecom cable, medical, airport, aircrafts, ships).

Based on geography, the global active optical cable market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexica, whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, 3M, FUJITSU, Amphenol Corporation, Oclaro, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Broadcom, Siemon, and Finisar Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Active Optical Cable Market

Connector Segments

QSFP

CXP

CDFP

CFP

SFP

Other Connectors (CX4 And Mixed Connectors)

Protocol Segments

InfiniBand

Ethernet

HDMI

DisplayPort

USB

Other protocols (Thunderbolt, PCI Express)

Application Segments

Data Center

High Performance Computing

Personal Computer

Digital Signage

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications (Transport, Telecom Cable, Medical, Airport, Aircrafts, Ships)

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

