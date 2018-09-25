Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market Analysis up to Segments and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

Anti-caking agents are essentially finely powdered materials used as additives to prevent the formations of lumps in food or other mixes. Anti-caking agents are soluble in water in nature, while some are also soluble in organic solvents and alcohol. They are applied as layer on the matrix to ingest excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface. Some of the commonly used anti-caking agents are tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium ferrocyanide, powdered cellulose, and others. Anti-caking agents are used in a number of industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, fertilizers, rubber and detergents.

Rubber anti-caking agents can be classified on the basis of source, solubility and region. Sources include natural and synthetic (man-made) agents. Natural anti-caking agents such as calcium carbonate and magnesium carbonate have extremely high costs and hence synthetic agents face higher demand. By product solubility, rubber anti-caking agents are segmented into water soluble, organic solvent soluble, and alcohol soluble.

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

Generally, anti-caking agents are used in a number of industries such as cosmetics, fertilizers, food, detergents, and rubber. Different agents used for actual applications include calcium silicate, magnesium stearate, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium stearate, and silicon dioxide. Potassium stearate is the anti-caking agent that is specifically used in the rubber industry. Potassium stearate is a type of anti-caking agent that is widely applied in acrylate rubber soap or sulfur and vulcanized system. Potassium stearate is an anionic surface active agent. The recent surge in packaging and transportation sectors is a significant factor anticipated to boost the global rubber anticaking agents market.

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market: Geographical Analysis

The global rubber anti-caking agents market is analyzed geographically with reference to the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific held a substantial market share in 2016 and is expected to keep leading the regional markets. The population boom in the region, on account of countries like India and China, will bring about an upswing. Additionally, the swiftly progressing industrialization is expected to fuel market growth.

Growing automobile and other industries utilizing rubber or rubber products are on the rise in North America and Europe. Thus these regions too cater towards market demand and hold key market shares. These regions have highly matured industries and are expanding at a healthy pace.

