Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Market Research Report: Ken Research

According to study, “Cloud Computing in Asia-Pacific: Telcos Portfolios and Go-to-Market Strategies” some of the major companies that are currently working in the cloud computing are Advent one, BlastAsia, CloudHM, Avalon solutions, Business technology Group (MergeIT), Binary tree, Excite IT, Dynatrace, InfinitiesSoft solutions, ICONZ-webvisions, infront consulting Asia-Pacific,Projix, Interlinked, Kryptos, Integration xperts, Salesforce, Software AG, Nera telecommunications, IR system, Spectrum, Nippon data systems, Yungoal info tech co, WhiteSky labs, Tekzee technologies, KDDI, Microsoft, IBM, AT&T, AIS, Cisco, Google, Airtel, Blue jeans and Huawei.

Cloud computing means storing and accessing data & programs over the internet instead of user’s computer’s hard drive. It is an information technology which mostly relies on sharing of resources to achieve coherence and economies of scale. Some important characteristics of cloud computing are high degree of abstraction, pay-per-use and easily adaptable. Some of the cloud computing services are categorized into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Main aim of cloud computing market is to allow users to take the benefits with the development of all the technologies without having the deep knowledge or expertise.

In the region, cloud computing market has been rapidly increasing. SaaS market is cloud’s largest market. Various companies are increasingly using the benefits of the SaaS and PaaS solutions and making investments in the cloud. The SaaS market has diversified industry solutions such as ERP, CRM, and HR systems already tested and integrated with most of the platforms and on-premises applications. PaaS solutions are increasingly used by companies as a way to support the demand for development projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Asia cloud computing association (ACCA) is an industry trade association that represents the stakeholders of the cloud computing ecosystem in the region. Its aim is to promote the growth and development of cloud computing through dialogue, training, and public education. ACCA offers a very specific forum for stakeholders to collaborate on the requirements of the regional market such as hardware and software developers, carriers, enterprise users, policy makers and researchers.

In Asia-Pacific, there are major trends which supporting the market growth are increased focus on advanced & energy-efficient data centers, cloud enabling internet of things, rise of software defined data centers, prevalence of SaaS, high growth of cloud adoption across emerging economies, growing importance of the hybrid cloud model and importance of data center security etc. South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and Singapore are advanced data center markets with a secure stream of data center investment and high power efficiency.

In the region, the market is growing with the momentum of cloud brokerage services. Cloud service brokers act as intermediaries between cloud service providers and businesses that integrate their infrastructures with cloud-computing platforms. In recent years, Singapore is become the most cloud-ready followed by New Zealand, Japan, and Taiwan.Singapore scored particularly strong in broadband quality, cyber security, regulation and business sophistication. The market also faces some of the major challenges and issues on privacy and security concerns, service levels, compliance, licensing models and regulatory mandates.

The Asia-Pacific IOT market is expected to reach US$59 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 44.2%. Fastest growing IOT markets are China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. In APAC, the fastest growing segment of IOT is consumer devices, followed by business devices. Due to IOT devices, more than 60% of customers witnessing better service.

To know more, click on the link below:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/cloud-computing-asia-pacific/154936-105.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/cloud-computing-europe-market/157415-105.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/cloud-computing-latin-america/154891-105.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249