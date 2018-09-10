The Times of India Sudoku Championship comes to Delhi

The Times Sudoku Championship, flagship tournament of the Times of India enters its 13th edition this year. One of India’s longest running Sudoku Championships, it provides the winners with an opportunity to represent India at the World Sudoku Championship, which will take place on 4th -11th November 2018, in Prague, Czech Republic.

The first rounds of the Times Sudoku Championship will be held across 5 cities; Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. The winners will be selected based on their performance during the on-ground event. The finalists from each city will compete at the national finale in Bennett University, Greater Noida. From here the top 4 players will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent India at the World Sudoku Championship 2018, to be held in Prague.

If you think you have the skills to make it, this is your chance to represent India and win some metal.

All you have to do is register at the Times Sudoku Championship 2018 Website or send an SMS to 56161 with the message ‘SUDOKU Full Name City’ and participate in the on-ground city-round, details as below.

What: Times Sudoku Championship 2018

When: Saturday,15th September 2018

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Lane, Near ITO Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110002

Time: 10 am onwards