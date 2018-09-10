Structured Cabling market worth will reach US$ 7.2 bn by 2021

Structured cabling is a complete set of cabling infrastructure and associated hardware, that facilitates fast, smooth and error free transmission of data, voice and video signals from one point to other or from one server to other. Globally, the structured cabling market is expected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period of 2015 to 2021. For the purpose of our research, the structured cabling market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application and geography. By solution type the structured cabling market has been segmented into hardware, software and service.

Report For Report Sample with Table of Contents@https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114948/Structured-Cabling-Market

Based on product type, the structured cabling market is categorized into copper cable, fiber cable, copper components, and fiber components. Copper cables that are commonly used in structured cabling include unshielded twisted pair (UTP), shielded twisted pair (STP), and foil screened twisted pair (FTP). Together, copper cable and components held a larger revenue share in the structured cabling market in 2017, accounting for more than 60%. However, during the forecast period, the market for fiber cable and components will witness higher CAGR. Growing demand for increased bandwidth, low attenuation, high security, and reliable networks is expected to drive the demand for fiber cable and components in the coming years.

Request For Report Discount@https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114948/Structured-Cabling-Market

The global structured cabling market size was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2015 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period 2015-2021. Structured cabling systems comprise a set of cables and hardware that make up the telecommunication infrastructure of management systems in enterprises. Telecommunication infrastructure helps transfer voice, video, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network. Different types of connecting devices and cables are required for a smooth network connection.

Some of the major players operating in global structured cabling market are, Legrand SA, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Corning Inc.andBeldenInc.among others.

Report Analysis@https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114948/Structured-Cabling-Market