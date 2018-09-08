Nathan Darma, an Upcoming Australian Magician and Social Media Influencer

Australia, (September 08, 2018) – Nathan Darma is an upcoming Australian Magician with a strong presence on social media. Born in Melbourne, Nathan Darma has already garnered great popularity as a leading social media influencer of the present generation. This entertainment icon is currently making great waves on Instagram with highly entertaining and unique content. Being an avid illusionist, Nathan Darma has already performed numerous tricks that have entertained and mesmerized his audience. Such efficiency as a magician and illusionist has enabled him to come up with entertaining shows for his ardent fans. It has also helped him to gather a strong fan following in the social media world.

Apart from being a magician and illusionist, Nathan Darma also loves spending time working on his health and fitness. For more than the last five years, Nathan Darma has dedicated himself to the cause of all kinds of fitness activities.

Nathan has also appeared as a brand ambassador at Arnold Classic Expo representing EHPLabs from 2014 – 2018.It is such feats that enable him to achieve great success in the social media world.

Nathan Darma is also the designer of Implicit Playing Cards which is a deck of cards known for its ornate design, intricate details and excellent gold foil decoration. The back of the cards have an intricate design which can create a pleasing display for the players while fanning. The faces of the cards include custom designed Jokers, Kings, Queens and Jacks which make up for a great deck. Card lovers and magicians have already praised the deck for its unique design and look. Originally a Kickstarter project, the cards are now available to anyone and can be easily purchased online. The unique thing about these cards is that they have a design that is one of a kind and beautiful at the same time. This naturally appeals to people who have a strong liking towards premium decks of cards.

From the very beginning, Nathan Darma had numerous interests and hobbies and it is easy to see how he explored different activities and eventually chose to excel in them. He is also a lover of photography and is an amateur photographer. He has also tried his hand in acting and has briefly appeared as an extra in the TV series called “Witches” as well as a background extra or dancer for the music video of the song “Sinners” by Maya. Such achievements have only helped him to enhance his resume and establish himself strongly in his career.

