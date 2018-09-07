Verlo Mattress Helps Entrepreneurs Succeed with Franchise Support

Verlo Mattress offers retail franchise opportunities in an industry that is expected to grow 5 to 6 percent in the next five years, with a support team providing in-depth training.

[MILWAUKEE, 09/07/2018] — Verlo Mattress is opening up opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to invest in the business of sleep. The brand reveals that the United States is a sleep-starved nation, which boosts the mattress industry.

Individuals with a Verlo Mattress franchise can expect to receive full support from the award-winning brand.

Wake Up with a Successful Business

Verlo Mattress guides franchisees to run their business successfully. The franchise provides a support team that consists of products, systems, business, and management experts. They conduct training and give continuous support to franchisees.

The training involves effective ways of managing teams, operating a Verlo business, utilizing advanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and more. The support team can help franchisees recruit and train new team members, too.

Verlo’s in-house marketing team, meanwhile, will come up with strategies to attract customers and entice loyalty. Franchisees will receive access to a comprehensive portfolio of marketing materials.

The company remarks, “Verlo enjoys a cult-like customer following, with many families consisting of generations of Verlo customers. In fact, Verlo has a Net Promoter Score of 76, which ranks higher than both Apple (60) and Amazon (66).”

Comfortable Products and Shopping Experience

According to Verlo Mattress, the company builds mattresses on-site and sells them at consumer-direct prices with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. Customers can also get a comfort adjustment service where they can alter the firmness and softness of their mattress to meet their sleeping needs.

Apart from providing sleeping products, Verlo Mattress partners with the Sleep Wellness Institute to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep through educational content and helpful tips.

The values the shopping experience of customers as well. The company designs a branded store environment where it carefully chooses the music, lighting, and scent. There is also a hospitality area for customers to relax and have refreshments.

About Verlo Mattress

Verlo Mattress produces superior quality mattresses designed to address the sleep needs of individuals. The company has local factories that process the brand’s mattresses; Verlo also uses premium materials for each hand-built mattress to make it safe for adults and children.

Verlo Mattress has bagged the People’s Choice Award for Best Bedding/Mattress Store and Best Green Products/Service during its 17th year anniversary. For more information, visit https://franchise.verlo.com/ today.