The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. Makes Post-Separation Relocation a Smoother Process

[HAUPPAUGE, 09/07/2018] – The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick provides legal guidance and representation to family law clients involved in relocation issues following a separation or divorce.

Legal Help with Relocation

The law states that a divorced or separated parent must secure the approval of the court before moving their child out-of-state. Some relocation cases are easy to resolve. However, in many cases, various factors must be considered, including whether the relocation has an effect on the child’s access to the non-custodial parent. There are also instances where ex-couples fail to come to an agreement on their own.

Long Island-based child and parental relocation attorney Ian S. Mednick brings a wealth of family law experience to handling cases both for and against relocation. The firm helps the parties in conflict find a solution with the child’s best interest in mind, while achieving the personal goals that drove the need for a relocation in the first place.

Handling All Areas of Matrimonial Law

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. practices solely in the field of Family and Matrimonial Law. With years of focusing on these areas exclusively, their team of lawyers have gathered the knowledge and strategies needed to effectively approach the negotiation and litigation of even the most complex cases. From child custody cases to alimony and other legal issues, the firm’s team champions the rights and interests of their clients and the clients’ children.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. has years of experience handling the various areas of family law and divorce, including divorce mediation. The firm provides legal representation and personalized attention, while minimizing the financial strain associated with navigating legal issues.

Located in Long Island, New York, the firm serves family law clients from all areas of Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, New York City, Staten Island, Suffolk County, Yonkers, Queens County, Westchester County, and White Plains.

To learn more about the firm, visit their website at https://www.divorceattorneyinlongisland.com.