Surface Computer is Expected to Have Huge Opportunities in Hospitality and Entertainment

According to the new market research report “Surface Computing Market by Type (Flat and Curved Display), by Vision (Two and Three Dimensional), by Application, (Automotive, Education, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, the surface computing market is estimated to reach $26.2 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 36.57% between 2015 and 2020.

​​​​​​​♦Get More Information@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surface-computing-market-133458811.html

Surface computing is a multi-touch and multi user technology, which enables interaction with the help of natural gestures, touch, and physical objects. The surface computer is also termed as a table-top computer which provides a horizontal orientation and appears like a table. The table-top has the ability of direct interaction, eliminating the use of a mouse or keyboard. Moreover, surface computers are also available in a curved shape featuring depth touch sensing. The surface computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~36% between 2015 and 2020.

The surface computing market has been segmented on the basis of type into flat and curved display. It has also been segmented based on vision into two and three dimensional surface computing systems. The report also covers different applications, namely, automotive, education, entertainment, financial services, government, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Currently, majority of surface computing systems available in the market have a flat display and are mostly two dimensional. However, companies involved in the development of surface computing systems are working toward further advancement of the technology with regards to curved and three dimensional base surface computing systems. The market for curved display and three dimensional surface computing systems is expected to grow at a high CAGR of ~49% and ~43% respectively, between 2015 and 2020. Education, entertainment, hospitality, and retail are applications where the demand for surface computing systems is higher when compared with the rest of applications considered in this study on the surface computing market. The market for hospitality and entertainment applications of the said technology is expected to grow at a high CAGR of ~39% and ~37% respectively, between 2015 and 2020.

This report describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the surface computing market. Implementation of natural user interface, increase in the revenue of companies due to adoption of multi user surface computers, and increased involvement of major players in the development of surface computers are the major factors which are driving the surface computer market. The high cost of surface computers and limited availability of related digital content is acting as a restraint for the growth of the surface computing market. There is a huge growth potential for this technology in applications such as hospitality, entertainment, and retail. The slow adoption of table shaped surface computes by end-users could act as a challenge for the development of the surface computing market.

♦Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=133458811

This report provides a detailed view of the studied market across geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounted for the highest share of ~40% of the surface computing market in 2014; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~36% between 2015 and 2020. The Asia-pacific market for surface computing is expected to reach $5.7 Billion in 2020 from $0.72 Billion in 2014, growing at a CAGR of ~42% between 2015 and 2020. The major players involved in the development of surface computing systems include 3M Co. (U.S.), EyeFactive GmbH (Germany), Ideum Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Nvision solutions Inc. (U.S.), Planar Systems Inc. (U.S.), SensyTouch Inc. (U.S.), Touchmagix Media Private Limited (India), and Vertigo Systems GmbH (Germany) among others.