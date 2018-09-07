Need for dedicated hospitals for people with mental health issues

In view of the rising demand by corporators in Mumbai for setting up of a dedicated hospital to treat the mentally distressed, there are plans underway to consider such hospital and clinics. Shive Sena corporator has accordingly submitted a proposal to the administration for the same. Many people with mental illness do not know where to seek treatment, due to which their condition is exacerbated. An independent hospital, solely focusing on mental health disorders, can benefit them.

An estimated 150 million people across India require mental health care interventions, both short and long-term, according to the National Mental Health Survey 2015/16. The overall prevalence for current mental health morbidity is 10.6%.Lack of awareness about the symptoms, the associated stigma, and inadequacy of mental health services have all resulted in a massive treatment gap in the country.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “The symptoms of any mental health disorder are not marked but mimic other conditions most of the times. Most people only need basic interventions. Many have tension, fatigue, and body aches and pains and just need someone to talk to, sit with them, and support them. It is only when these symptoms are allowed to develop that things start getting worse, leading to more serious problems over time. Mental health problems including depression, in several cases, may also be strongly intertwined with major structural and social issues like poverty, domestic violence, and early marriage. It is, therefore, imperative to look at the issue holistically.”

Although 27% of India’s districts have a mental health programme, many are lacking a fully equipped team. Indians are not immune to mental health issues but do not believe they are suffering either.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, ““Quantum physics explains that the mechanism of depression and anxiety can be an imbalance between understanding the way particle duality functions. Balancing this can further help in treating depression and other such mental disorders. The parasympathetic nervous system plays a vital role in maintaining both mental and physical health by helping the body to calm down from stress reactions that elevate blood pressure, dilate the pupils, and divert energy from other body processes to fighting or fleeing.”

HCFI tips to practice a parasympathetic lifestyle.

Consume a diet based on whole foods. This includes green leafy vegetables, quality protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates.

Stay hydrated as this will help the lymphatic system flush out toxins and remove the metabolic waste out of the body. This is essential to detoxify, nourish, and regenerate tissue.

Exercise is positive physiological stress for the body. Yoga, for example, is known to accrue great benefits to both the mind and body.

Practice mindfulness including a combination of practices, habits, thoughts, and behaviours to help you get through your daily life. Mindfulness means intentionally and actively seeking to lower the body’s response to stress.