Digital Publishing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Wolters Kluwer, RELX, Thomson Reuters, John Wiley & Sons, Lexware, Springer Science+Business Media, Bloomberg L.P and Société des Editions Francis Lefebvre. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The global Digital Publishing Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to witness tremendous growth in the following years. Digital publishing has brought about considerable saving of costs and has empowered sellers to give enhanced products with precise data. This has enhanced the client benefit and is bringing about recurring incomes from the client for merchants. For example, Wolters Kluwer offers the computerized adaptation of its 65-year-old distribution, Washington Manual of Medical Therapeutics. The publication incorporates list based hunt ability with customized route and personalization capacity. It has decision support algorithms that give rapid references.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Americas was the market pioneer with the biggest offer of the digital publishing market amid 2014. The market is anticipated to encounter significant growth in the upcoming years. Rising locales in Latin America, for example, Brazil are foreseen to give sufficient chances to the development of the computerized distributing market in this area.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into scientific, technical, and medical (STM) and Legal and business.The STM portion ruled amid 2014, and the report predicts this fragment to proceed as the market pioneer amid the conjecture time frame. The multiplication of logical research and fast appropriation of reduced diary packs are impelling the market scene of STM distributing around the world. The expanding digitization of medicinal services is likewise making a strong domain for the development of medical digital publishing.

Market Segmentation

Digital Publishing Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

o Scientific, technical, and medical (STM)

o Legal and Business

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

