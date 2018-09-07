Diamond Core Drilling Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2013 – 2019

Diamond Core Drilling is a process of extracting core samples from the earth. This is an exploratory process to determine the structural strength of mineral composition for potential mining or construction projects. Diamond drilling uses a diamond impregmented drill bit. The drilling bit is coupled to the end of hollow rods. The cutting of solid formation rock drilled by drilling bit is in form of a cylinder. Diamonds used to make diamond core bits varies in size. Diamond size is taken according to micro fine industrial grade.

The ratio of metal to diamond used to make bit affects the performance of the bit’s cutting ability in different formations. Bits made from hard steel grade and low diamond count is good for softer highly fractured rock. Bits made of high diamond and softer steel ratio is designed for coring in hard solid rocks. Drill bits consist of certain holes to circulate drilling fluid. The role of circulating fluid is lubrication, cooling and removes cuttings from the hole.

Large numbers of exploratory wells are being drilled by exploration companies to take sample of various mineral compositions. The number is expected to increase with the rising energy demand. Diamond Core Drilling market can be segmented on the base of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW).

Some of the key players in Diamond Core Drilling market include Layne, AK Drilling Inc., Elite Drilling Inc., Peak Drilling Ltd., DOT Diamond Core Drilling Inc., Silverado Drilling Corp., SCS Diamond Drilling and Master Drilling among others.

