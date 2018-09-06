Ultrasonic Insert Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

Over a period of time, the surface of our teeth tends to get layered with stains and dental plaques. A thorough cleaning of the teeth is essential to keep them clean and free from disease-causing bacteria. This can be done through a process called scaling. Ultrasonic inserts are instruments commonly used for scaling. Their electromagnetic forces create vibration in the tips faster than the speed of sound and remove the plaques effectively from the teeth. Prior to ultrasonic insert, scaling was done manually, which required a lot of time.

The global ultrasonic insert market is estimated to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. Rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene is driving the growth of the global ultrasonic insert market. Moreover, increase in the use of dental implants, technological advancement in the field of dentistry, ease of use of the equipment, less time consuming than the manual scaling process, etc. are propelling the growth of the global ultrasonic insert market. Furthermore, advantages of ultrasonic inserts such as minimal tissue distension, healing benefits of lavage, no requirement of sharpening, etc. are boosting the growth of the global ultrasonic insert market. However, generation of contaminated aerosol and potential occupational hazards such as noise and vibration are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the global ultrasonic inserts market during the forecast period.

The global ultrasonic insert market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of type, the global ultrasonic insert market can be classified into piezoelectric and magnetostrictive. In terms of application, the global ultrasonic insert market can be classified into dental restoration and implantology, orthodontics, dental surgery, and others. The dental restoration and implantology segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global market due to increase in usage of dental implants. Based on end-user, the global ultrasonic insert market can be categorized into dental clinics & hospitals and academic & research institutes. Increase in number of dental clinics and hospitals is one the reasons contributing to the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment.

Geographically, the ultrasonic insert market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the leading share of the ultrasonic insert market during the forecast period. Increase in oral health care expenditure, rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene, high penetration rate of ultrasonic inserts, etc. are propelling the growth of the ultrasonic insert market in the region. Furthermore, technological advancement in ultrasonic inserts and rise in prevalence of dental diseases in children and adults are projected to boost the growth of the ultrasonic insert market in North America during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the second-leading share of the ultrasonic insert market during the forecast period due to growth of geriatric population, increase in dental prophylaxis, rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene, etc. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market for ultrasonic inserts due to the growing geriatric population, adoption of healthcare solutions for better standard of life, increase in number of dental surgeries, rise in awareness toward oral health care, etc.

In order to hold a significant position in the market, key players in the global ultrasonic insert market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, cost-effective and efficient products, collaborative partnerships, etc. Prominent players operating in the global ultrasonic insert market include B&L Biotech USA, Inc., W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH, and Vista Dental Products.

