Trend Analysis of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market Report 2018

Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge (CDG) or capacitance diaphragm vacuum gauge, is a pressure gauge used in the rough and high vacuum range.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are many Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge manufactures in the world, global Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge production will reach about 1871 K Units in 2016 from 1509 K Units in 2011. The average growth is about 4.4% from 2011 to 2016. United States and Europe are the two major Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge producing regions. Europe Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge production took about 31% of total market in 2015, United States Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge production took about 38% of total market in 2015.

Global demand of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge has maintained steady, the growth rate is around 4.4%, similar to production growth. Major types of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges are Unheated Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge and Heated 45℃ Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge. Application field include Superconductor fabrication,

Thin-film deposition processes, Medical care and Food industry, these industries developed rapidly, demand for Solar photovoltaic and higher standards of living is ever-increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge, and stimulate the development of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge industry.

The worldwide market for Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

INFIKON

MKS

Agilent

Setra

Pfeiffer

Canon Anelva

Leybold

Brooks

ULVac

Nor-cal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unheated

Heated 45C

Heated 100C

Heated 160C

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Superconductor fabrication

Thin-film deposition processes

Medical care

Food industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges market.

Chapter 1, to describe Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges, with sales, revenue, and price of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

