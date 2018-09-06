Construction Adhesive Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders and Channel Development Trend 2023

An adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation.Construction Adhesives are used to bond or repair two items in the home & construction site, replacing traditional adhesives such as contact cements and wood glues, and traditional physical fixings such as nails and screws. Construction Adhesives are available in drywall, subfloor, roofing resilient flooring, other.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Construction Adhesive market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Adhesives are formulated by compounding (mixing) the base material with fillers, pigments, stabilizers, plasticizers and other additives. Low- to medium-performance products are based on natural substances such as natural rubber or protein or synthetic polymers such as polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, polyesters, acrylics, neoprene, butyl rubber, phenolic. High-performance products are based on polymers such as epoxy, polysulfide, polyurethane, cyanoacrylate and silicone which have enhanced properties including bond strength, elongation capacity, durability or environmental resistance.

Epoxy adhesives emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for construction adhesives and accounted for 30.62% of total market volume in 2015. Acrylic adhesives followed epoxy adhesives which accounted for 27.52% of total market volume in 2015.

Growth of the construction adhesive market is largely associated with the growth in the construction industry. The construction industry is expected to push the adhesive industry to new heights, which in turn will help the construction market achieve greater volumes and revenues in the near future; hence this drives the demand for adhesive at a significant pace.

The worldwide market for Construction Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DOW CORNING

Bostik

LORD Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

3M

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Ashland

Franklin International

Momentive

Dymax

Dap

Permabond

Beijing Comens

Chengdu Guibao

Huitian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drywall

Subfloor

Roofing

Resilient flooring

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Construction Adhesive market.

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Adhesive Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Construction Adhesive, with sales, revenue, and price of Construction Adhesive, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Construction Adhesive, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Construction Adhesive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Construction Adhesive sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

