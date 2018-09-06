Caixin Global: china financial weekly magazine Subscription – Bharat Book Bureau

Caixin Global – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

Caixin Global is part of China’s most influential financial media group, Caixin Media.

The Caixin newsroom is recognized as an unrivaled producer of independent, investigative journalism in China, and an indispensible source of information for investors, business leaders, policy-makers, and academics.

As Caixin’s English language outlet, Caixin Global is among the group’s many products and services that power critical decisions, move markets, and uncover truths in the fast-paced world of business and finance.

Products & Services of Caixin Global

Caixin.com

The Chinese News Service (web portal + mobile apps).

CaixinGlobal.com

The English News Service (web portal + mobile apps).

Caixin Weekly

A weekly Chinese magazine on finance and business (print + digital).

China Reform

A monthly Chinese magazine featuring in-depth political and economic analysis.

Comparative Studies

A bimonthly Chinese publication on economics studies.

Caixin Video / TV

Professional production of online video and TV programs.

Caixin Conferences

Managing high-level summits, roundtables and dialogues that bring together political, business and academic leaders from across China and around the world.

Caixin Books

Producing an array of publications, ranging from finance & business to social and cultural trends.

Caixin Custom Publishing

Providing high-quality publications that is tailor-made for clients.

