Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2018-2028

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global natural and organic personal care products market in its upcoming outlook titled “Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028.” In terms of value, the global natural and organic personal care products market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which PMR offers vital insights in detail in this report.

Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market: Factors Influencing Growth

Consumer inclination to buy clean label personal care products is shifting significantly due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are increasingly opting for greener products owing to the presence of toxic ingredients in synthetic personal care products. Moreover, consumers are currently more aware (through various social media platforms) of the benefits of using natural ingredients. Application of natural skin care products improves skin texture, tone, and appearance owing to the presence of nutrients required to enrich skin health.

Premium brands of natural and organic personal care products are usually sold through drugstores and beauty specialist retailers. Moreover, increasing product penetration in markets in various regions through online retailing is a major factor driving market growth across the globe. Sales of cosmetics through e-Commerce is further anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of smartphones and also increasing penetration of the Internet in various untapped markets across the globe. This expected growth is attributed to easy availability of a wide range of products and ability of customers to compare prices of various products available in the market during an online search or through social networking platforms.

Increasing aging female population is driving demand for various anti-aging products such as creams, moisturizers, and anti-hair fall products. Moreover, increasing spending power of females aged 25 and above is another factor driving sales of natural and organic personal care products. This is attributed to higher willingness of women consumers in this age group to spend on premium quality personal care products. In addition, aggressive advertising and promotional activities featuring female celebrities as brand ambassadors and endorsers, rising consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of synthetic personal care products, and an increasing trend of working women to spend more on their personal appearance are major factors fueling growth of the global natural and organic personal care products market across the globe.

Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market: Segmental Analysis

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the natural and organic personal care products market in specific regions. APAC is expected to register high growth rates between 2017 and 2026. North America is expected to remain the largest market through 2028, followed by Europe. North America accounted for 33.8% value market share in 2017 and is expected to account for 36.5% market share by 2028. In terms of value, APAC is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the natural and organic personal care products market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. The skin care segment is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period.

Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market: Key Players

Natural and organic personal care products companies profiled in the report include include L’Oreal SA, Weleda AG, Burt’s Bees, Coty Inc., AVEENO, KORRES S.A. – Natural Products, Arbonne International LLC, Avon Products Inc., Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and others.

