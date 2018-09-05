Global Pulse Flours Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Market Definition:

Flour is a powdered material generally obtained by grinding dried grains, which is used to prepare different foods. Pulse flours are usually prepared by grinding dried pulses such as bean, chickpea, lentil, pea, and others. Pulse flours are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, and also contain a high amount of dietary fiber. Also, these flours have a wide usage in enhancing products taste and aroma, which includes sauces, soups, dips, and spreads.

Market Scenario:

Rising consumer demand for pulse flours is increasing owing to its several benefits associated with the consumption. Pulse flours are low in fat-content and contain fiber and protein, which has shown a boundless inclination towards the pulse flours products. Also, therapeutic benefits associated with the consumption such as maintenance of blood sugar levels, improved digestion, and weight management have intensified the use of pulse flours in the food & beverage and functional food industry. Moreover, increased preference for green-label food & beverage products has surged the demand for pulse flours in the global market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for gluten-free products in the food industry by gluten-resistant consumers is likely to increase the global pulse flours market over the review period. Also, pulse flours used in food and beverage products have a long shelf-life, which has uplifted the demand for pulse flours in the food & beverage industry. However, poor taste and olfactory properties, and fluctuating prices of pulses at a global level are likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global pulse flours market: Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), SunOpta (Canada), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Batory Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC (U.S.), Blue Ribbon, LLC(U.S.)

Key Findings:

Organic pulse flours have a massive opportunity in the global food and beverage market

India is the major producer of pulses such as bean, chickpea, lentil, and pea



Market Segments:

Pulse flours are segmented on the basis of type, which includes bean, chickpea, lentil, pea, and others. Among all, chickpea holds the major market share followed by lentil. Chickpea flour has several health benefits, such as maintenance of blood glucose level, improved digestion, and weight regulation. Thus, it is driving the growth chickpea in this segment.

On the basis of the application, the pulse flours market is segmented into beverages, bakery products, savory snacks, meat products, and others. High use of pulse flours in the bakery products and savory snacks is dominating in this segment. Also, high demand for natural and healthy ingredients from the food & beverages industry is anticipated to uplift the global pulse flours market over the review period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Intended Audience

Pulse flours manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Food and beverage industry

Retailers and wholesaler

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis:

The global pulse flours market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the pulse flours market followed by North America. India is a leading consumer of pulse flours owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming pulse flours products. Additionally, improved agricultural growth trailed by innovations in the food processing and foodservice industry is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Moreover, increasing demand for organic and green label convenience foods products in North American countries like the U.S., and Canada are likely to boost the growth of the pulse flours market during the assessment period. Also, North America accounts for a higher consumption of GM pulse flours in food preparation, which is expected to drive the global pulse flours market. Furthermore, ongoing R&D activities to eliminate unpleasant smell and flavors from the pulse flours are likely to raise the growth of the pulse flours market.

