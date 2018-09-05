Dave Crane Launches Public Speaking Training

David Crane

Office No. 1 & 72, Oasis Centre

Sheikh Zayed Road,

Dubai. U.A.E

Tel: +971 50 552 4316

Dave Crane has launched public speaking courses in Dubai, designed to enable individuals to drive home a powerful message to their audience. He demonstrates a proven strategy to enable presenters to connect with their prospects. Public speaker training in Dubai will help presenters overcome their anxiety and give them the practical skills to communicate effectively with an audience.

Dave Crane’s public speaking courses in Dubai aim to help professionals gain experience of best practices used when speaking in public. For example, presenters must be aware when to pause, when to use a persuasive tone, when to speak clearly, when to sound confident and when to lower their voices. It is an art of speaking that needs to be mastered.

Public speaking has common pitfalls and presenters must go to great lengths to avoid them. Speak succinctly, identify the key message and excite an audience.

For many professionals in high positioned jobs, public speaking is no longer an option. It is something that comes with their position. Public speaking courses in Dubai are designed to inspire and empower an audience, be energetic and clear and build credibility in the process.

Public speaking is not confined to a professional organisation. It is also about communicating an important message. It may be addressing workplace colleagues on one day, and stakeholders on another day. For all of this, presenters must be ready whether it is speaking at recruitment interviews or making a major sales pitch.

During the public speaker training in Dubai, individuals can assess their speaking skills, develop a unique speaking style, and learn about speaking techniques and how to impact their audience. The training provides an opportunity to practice their skills in front of others and ease into a public speaking role.

David Crane notes, “For many, public speaking is scary and they fear embarrassment to stand in front of an audience and deliver a message. I set out to ensure that presenters avoid common pitfalls and learn to capture their audience’s attention. You will learn how to tackle nerves, maintain confidence and cope more effectively in public speaking situations”.

About Dave Crane

Dave Crane has delivered hundreds of presentations and inspired audiences around the world by sharing his powerful approach to life. He is a motivational speaker, business coach, life designer and corporate trainer amongst the many other things. He has trained individuals and teams to communicate an authentic message and enhance their presentation skills to achieve more effective results. Dave has award winning TV shows and over four decades of hosting experience. For more information, visit my website on https://www.davecraneglobal.com/about-dave/