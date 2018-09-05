MicroLOGIX is one of the best leading Automobile Electronic Components Services Company in Bangalore.We will combine the flexibility of small volumes with high demands on quality from automobile volume production. and we claim as one of the leading innovation leaders in the field.Micrologix supplies various OEMs with electronic components in quantities for several years.We provide the product with the best quality and our engineers work with same as well as best professionalism as they are familiar with doing their projects. We are expert in Electronic Products Design Service also. This involves the use of cutting-edge development tools and various testing before manufacturing of production.

Applications:

Nowadays, Automotive Industry is driving towards zero accident as well as zero emission world, 90% of car accidents is due to human error. Removing human error is by introducing autonomous driving that also reduces the no of traffic accidents and as well as road deaths. This Zero Emission Ambitions Concept Is Shared By Governments, will be realized in the longer term. This is mostly used in electrical components of a vehicle like power windows, power steering, headlights, and other exterior lights, windshield wipers and defroster etc.