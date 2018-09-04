Warehouse Robotics Market 2018| Global Industry Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The main consideration for automation in warehouse emphasizes more on labor-intensive jobs or those that are carried under hostile environment. In such cases, robotics comes into picture which enables sophisticated methods to complete the tasks. Deploying a robot in warehouse can turn out to be an expensive affair and it is important to determine the return on investment resulting from a reduced unit cost. So, while considering the cost of equipment, the cost of maintenance is also to be considered with equal importance. On the basis of type, the global Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, and Cartesian robots.

Most systems exist in order to reduce labor costs and enhance the accuracy in order picking operations. Moreover, these systems also resolve the inbound problem, focusing on accurate put away and replenishment. Hence speed, accuracy and reduced labor costs are primary goals for those planning on an automated warehouse. The pressure lies in completing an order within the specified time. For instance, if the pressure is to speed up customer orders, the necessary action needed is to reduce order cycle time.

Another instance is when the pressure is about increased volume of unmet orders; the necessary action is to redesign a material handling system with greater capacity. Again, if the pressure is, costly or scarce labor, the necessary action is to automate in practical possibilities; thus capability involves faster pick rates and a system that enables employment of less skilled people.

Commercially, companies are investing huge in R&D activities in the warehouse robotics market specifically in the developed countries to generate innovative products and also automate in a more progressive way. Therefore, with constant development in technology and growth in demand of warehouse robotics the global market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to enhanced product quality, production and space utilization.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of warehouse robotics market include rising demand of automation, time and cost-efficient, increasing SKU, rising demand & awareness towards quality production & safety, technological development, growing use in various applications and industries such as food & beverage and electronics are some of the important drivers of the market. However, higher costs pertaining to deployment and labor training plus low awareness while interacting with robots for some end users are some of the market constraints resulting in hampering of growth.

On the basis of software, the global warehouse robotics market is segmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system and warehouse execution system. On the basis of function, the global warehouse robotics market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing & depallatizing, transportation and packaging.

On the basis of payload capacity, the global warehouse market is segmented as 0.5kg to 10kg, 11kg to 80kg, 81kg to 180kg, 181 kg to 300 kg, 301 kg to 900 kg and more than 900 kg. On the basis of industry, the global warehouse market is segmented into e-commerce, automotive, electrical & electronics, metal & machinery, chemical, rubber and plastic, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global warehouse market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market in the forecast period owing to favorable conditions in the U.S. such as highly developed infrastructure and a growth in e-commerce industry by leaps and bounds. APAC regions such as India & China are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to rapid growth in e-commerce industry.

