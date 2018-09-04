Print Brands on Encrypted Portable Storage with RAM Peripherals LTD

RAM Peripherals LTD. print brand names and logos on encrypted portable storage. The company’s printing services include three different options to brand USB Flash Drives.

[Merton, 04/09/2018] – RAM Peripherals LTD, a leading supplier of disk duplicators and printers in Europe, prints brand logos on USB flash drives. The company’s three different options to branding USB flash drives include screen printing, full colour printing and engraving.

USB Flash Drive Printing

The professional USB flash drive stick duplication and printing services of RAM Peripherals are ideal for industries that require mass production and a wide distribution of data. The personalising of USB flash drives are used for promotion and helps establish brand recognition. Clients can choose from screen printing, the most common printing method, full colour printing, for a more striking effect, or engraving for a permanent 3D finish. The company has worked with over 100 clients including big brand names such as Intel, Canon, AerLingus and Thesaurus Software.

Comprehensive Product Range by RAM Peripherals LTD

RAM Peripherals provide technical backup support to various industries, for businesses of any size. The company not only offers duplication and printing services but also supplies hardware and consumables. RAM Peripherals provide training workshops, maintenance services and over-the-phone support to clients.

The products and services of RAM Peripherals include:

• 3D Printing Services

• Disc Printing and Duplication

• USB Printing and Duplication

• USB Flash Drive Duplicators

• Disc Duplication Towers

• Disc Publishing Systems

• Disc Publishing Consumables

• Encrypted Portable Storage

• Disc Publishing Media (CD, DVD and Blu-ray) and Packaging

• Accessories (Batteries, Cables, Flash Drives and External Hard Drives)

About RAM Peripherals Ltd.

With its sister company based in France, RAM Peripherals Ltd. is one of the main suppliers of CD and DVD duplicators in Europe. The company is an official partner and authorised seller and service centre for several distinguished hardware brands on the market such as Rimrage, Makerbot and Stratasys. The company takes pride in product excellence and providing support services to suit client needs from different industries.

For more information about RAM Peripherals Ltd. and other queries, visit their website at https://www.ramperipheralsltd.co.uk.