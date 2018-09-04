Increasing Demand for Meat to Drive Europe Animal Feed Additive Market to $ 2.6 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Europe Animal Feed Additive Market Research Report By Type, By Livestock, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, Europe animal feed additive market is projected to surpass $ 2.68 billion by 2023, owing to growing consumer preference for protein rich diets, which is resulting in huge consumption of animal meat. Europe is witnessing a rise in demand for meat with higher nutritional value, thus production of livestock is growing at a robust pace in the region, which in turn is positively influencing the region’s animal feed additive market. The ban on antibiotic growth by the European Commission is also fueling animal feed additive market across the region.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3167

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Increasing focus of manufacturers towards the dietary needs of animals, growing government regulations pertaining to food safety, rising population, and increasing consumer focus on staying fit and reducing risks of diet-related diseases are some of the other key factors expected to boost demand for animal feed additives in Europe over the coming years. Russia accounts for the largest share in Europe animal feed additive market, mainly due to higher livestock production compared to other countries. Owing to increasing per capita consumption of meat and rising meat prices across the country, it is anticipated that Russia would continue to dominate the market over the course of next five years.

“New livestock producing areas are popping up across France, Spain and several other European countries. Moreover, with growing demand for chicken meat, production of guinea, geese, chicken, pigeons and other domesticated birds is increasing, which is expected to result in lucrative opportunities for animal feed additive manufacturers across the region in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 23 market data Figures and Tables spread through 60 Pages and an in-depth TOC on Europe Animal Feed Additive Market @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/europe-animal-feed-additive-market/3167.html

“Europe Animal Feed Additive Market By Type, By Livestock, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of animal feed additive market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Europe animal feed additive market.