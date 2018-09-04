Canopus Infosystems have Partnered with World’s Number-1 Blood Donation Website Friends2support

Canopus Infosystems Pvt Ltd, a specialist in providing mobile and web application development services in India has collaborated with world’s leading blood donation website Friends2support.

Canopus Infosystems Pvt Ltd has been serving their global clients in mobile and web technologies for years. Blood donation website Friends2support has associated with Canopus Infosystems to accomplish their mobile and web application requirements. Friends2support is an organization that helps the people who needs blood by providing voluntary blood donors. It provides a common platform for those who are willing to donate blood and those who are searching frantically for a blood donor when a required blood group is not available in the blood banks.

Canopus Infosystems Pvt Ltd has given a voluntary contribution to Friends2support by managing their web and mobile application. The partnership will ease a search of voluntary blood donor to save the most precious human life. The collaboration of Canopus Infosystems and Friends2upport has brought a new way for a safer and better tomorrow.

Canopus Infosystems Pvt Ltd persists itself at the forefront of innovation and new developments in the global technology world. They provide mobile development, data analytics, web development and desktop development services globally. They utilize their existence in India and assemble extensive ability and experience to oblige the consistently changing necessities of their worldwide clients.

So, if you look to create, modify, and rapidly deploy web and mobile apps on demand, with consistency and reliability, contact Canopus Infosystems Pvt Ltd. Visit https://canopusinfosystems.com/ or call on +91 731-2551963.

About the Company:

Canopus Infosystems is a top-notch service provider in the field of emerging technologies of Big Data, Data Analytics, React Native, NodeJs, AngularJs, MEAN Stack and many more. Our mobile and web solutions encompass a 360-degree approach from concept to design to development to deployment. We have successfully handled multiple projects from across the globe and helped clients to grow their businesses.