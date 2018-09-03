Sungjin main product Haenam Chitosan Cabbage Kimchi in Korea

Chitosan kimchi is a functional kimchi that preserves the original taste of kimchi enriching the nutrient of kimchi by combining fermented food kimchi and chitosan, good for immunity strengthening, containing both taste and health. Meet Haenam cabbage and Haenam kimchi at Sungjin, Farming Association Corporation, full of taste, health, sincerity, and care for the eater!

“Haenam Chitosan Young Radish Kimchi ” of Korea:

It is delicious Chitosan Young Radish Kimchi, which is made with plump and Red Korean Cabbage from Ttangkkeut village, Haenam, and with the 100% pure Korean farm product.

What is Haenam Young Radish Kimchi?

Mouth-watering Young Radish Kimchi at the thought! Chewing texture and taste are excellent. The young radish grown in red clay land from Haenam, the clean area at the southernmost tip, with ocean breeze, is pickled in bay salt from salt pond of Haenam. And naturally fermented fish with Korean crab of abundant Chitosan, flounder and yellow corvina, is put wholeheartedly to bring the deep savor as comfort food.

“Haenam Chitosan Cabbage Kimchi” of Korea:

It is delicious Chitosan Cabbage Kimchi which is made with plump and Red Korean Cabbage from Ttangkkeut village, Haenam, and with the 100% pure Korean farm product. The cabbage grown in red clay land from Haenam, the clean area at the southernmost tip, with ocean breeze, is pickled in bay salt from salt pond of Haenam. And naturally fermented fish with Korean crab of abundant Chitosan, flounder and yellow corvina, is put wholeheartedly to bring the deep savor as comfort food. It is delicious Chitosan Leaf Mustard Kimchi which is made with plump and Red Korean Cabbage from Ttangkkeut village, Haenam, and with the 100% pure Korean farm product.

Using best natural ingredients as fruitful Haenam cabbage and chitosan, abundant blue crab, flatfish, our Kimchi smells less salted seafood, having tasty and deep flavor due to best ingredients and harmony of traditional skill. It was approved with suitability in safety analysis result of export agricultural products with clean and healthy organic farming.