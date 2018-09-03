Salmon Sausage Market – Global Outlook, 2024

Consumers’ growing health awareness and need for a having a healthy and tasty diet has pulled up the market for omega 3 fatty acids and protein rich foods. Omega 3 fatty acids are mostly found in oily fish, Salmon being one of the major sources of omega 3 fatty acids and protein. Salmon provides both the key nutrients in appropriate quantities that human bodies require. Although salmon market had faced prominent demand declines in the past but growing consumer’s need for maintaining a healthy life has once again boosted up the global salmon market. Salmon is consumed in various forms such as sausages, salmon steak smoked salmon and salmon stock wherein, salmon sausage has a significant demand among the consumers owing to its taste, convenience and varieties. Salmon sausage market is expected to witness an increasing demand during the forecast period owing to the consumers’ changing food consumption trend and patterns.

Salmon Sausage Market: Market Dynamics

Owing to its rich omega 3 fatty acids and protein content, salmon sausage market has been experiencing an increasing demand among the consumers across the world. Consumption of omega 3 fatty acids and protein in sausage diets provide improved bone joints, effective insulin flow and digestive system. Salmon sausage market is gaining prominent demand due to the convenient consumption in the daily time crunch. Salmon sausage market comes in a variety of consumption forms in order to meet the consumers’ demand for varied tastes and preferences. Salmon sausage market

However, excessive consumption of sausages would result into bowel cancer which can be a major restraint for the salmon sausage market. To improve the texture of the fish, salmon is mixed with pork fat and fillers such as starch soy concentrate or carrageenan which can result in an accumulation of high calories on regular consumption thereby, hindering the growth of global salmon sausage market.

Based on the type of salmon, the salmon market can be segmented into Chinook Salmon, Atlantic Salmon, Pink Salmon, Sockeye Salmon, Chum Salmon, and Coho Salmon. Chinook salmon is a highly preferred salmon type among the consumer. They are rich in flavors with maximum protein content. Atlantic salmon is consumed in U.S. as fresh or frozen. Pink salmon is pale in color, light in texture with low fat content and high protein content. Sockeye salmon are red in color with high oil content with strong flavors. Chum salmon has high oil and protein content desirable for cooking.

Salmon Sausage Market: Regional Segmentation

The geographical coverage for global salmon sausage market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America followed by Europe and Latin America are the dominant markets for salmon sausage consumption owing to consumers’ busy lifestyle and growing concern for healthy lifestyles.