Organic Waste Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2026

Organic waste contains materials that originate from living organisms (human beings and plants). It is biodegradable. Organic waste is usually broken down by other organisms over time and may also be referred to as wet waste. It is usually made up of vegetable and fruit debris, paper, bones, and human waste. It disintegrates quickly. Organic waste is bio-degradable and is treated using various methods and technologies.

Increase in population is one of the major factors propelling the organic waste market. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization has also led to generation of large amount of organic waste. This is also augmenting the organic waste market. However, toxicity and possible health hazards pertaining to the organic waste is a key factor hampering the organic waste market.

Based on source, the organic waste market can be segmented into plants, animals, and human beings.

In terms of type, the organic waste market can be divided into garden wastes, kitchen debris, cooked foods, paper products, human wastes, and others.

Based on end-use generator, the organic waste market can be segregated into municipal, industrial, agriculture, waste waters, and others. On terms of volume, the industrial segment accounted for the maximum share of the organic waste market in 2017. Industrial wastes includes municipal solid waste such as food, paper, wood, sewage sludge, and yard waste.

In terms of application, the organic waste market can be classified into production of biogas, production of fertilizers and manures, fish farming, and others. In terms of volume, the production of fertilizers and manures segment holds large share of the organic waste market.

Based on treatment technology, the organic waste market can be segmented into organic waste methanation, landfill rehabilitation, landfill gas to energy landfill, organic waste composting, incineration, and others.

In terms of geography, the organic waste market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the organic waste market owing to the presence of a vast industrial base, which generates significant amount of organic waste.

Key players operating in the organic waste market include Advanced Disposable Services Inc., Andritz Ag, Biancamano S.P.A, Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, Covanta Holding Corporation, E.O.M.S. Recycling Inc., Eco Food Recycling, Stericycle Inc., Veolia Environment, Waste Connections Inc., Waste Management Inc., Quest Resource Management Group Llc, Refood Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Remondis Se & Co. Kg.

