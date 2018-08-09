Laboratory Freezers Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018–2023

Market Data Forecast has announced the addition of the “Laboratory Freezers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2023″ report to their offering.

Laboratory Freezers Market is worth USD 3.08 billion in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2023

Due to the increase in number of primary healthcare centres over the globe resulted in the increase in use of laboratory freezers. Laboratory freezers are commonly known as laboratory refrigerators. They are basically used as cooling units to store and preserve samples such as blood samples, vaccines and other pharmaceutical supplies. They should be completely hygienic and reliable. Laboratory refrigerators are manly divided into 4 types: Explosion proof refrigerators, Blood bank refrigerators, Chromatography refrigerators and Lab fridges.

Laboratory Freezers Market: Drivers and Challenges

The critical drivers for the Laboratory refrigerators market are rising geriatric population, technical augmentation, infrastructural upgradation in medicinal services offices and research labs and the rise in restorative medical tourism will drive the worldwide laboratory freezers market. Improvements in regenerative medicine, drug discovery and bio-banking money systems combined with expanding research exercises in the field of biomedical sciences should support the advancement of sophisticated items. Presence of huge number of local players giving less expensive repaired equipment, support expenses and energy costs of biomedical refrigerators and freezers constrain this industry.

In Laboratory Freezers market, some of the major players are VWR Corporation (U.S.), ARCTIKO A/S (Europe), Biomedical Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EVERmed S.R.L. (Italy), Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Haier Biomedical (China), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Helmer Scientific (U.S.), and Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share currently for Laboratory Freezers market due to growing adoption of sophisticated lab refrigerators or freezers and rise in spending of R&D’s in Pharmaceutical and Bio-technology industries is owing to the growth of the market in North America.

In Asia – Pacific region, the market for laboratory freezers is expected to witness a very high growth rate due to the growing awareness of advanced technology, researches in bio – technology and mainly due to the improving healthcare facilities. And moreover, the companies are increasing their strength by diverting their focus in APAC countries.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

