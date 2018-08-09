FSMOne.com – The #1 Place to Trade SGX/HKEX Stocks with New 0.08% Commission Rate

To make your investment journey even more profitable, FSMOne.com is lowering the commission rate on SGX/HKEX stocks to 0.08% permanently (subject to minimum of S$10 / HK$50 respectively).

FSMOne.com rolled out our HKEX and SGX listed stocks/ETFs trading capabilities in December 2016 and June 2017 respectively. For both exchanges, we have led the way by introducing a commission rate of just 0.12% for SGX and HKEX stocks, and 0.08% for SGX and HKEX ETFs – something that was unheard of in Singapore.

From 2 July 2018, FSMOne.com has decided to take one step further by permanently reducing the commission rates on stocks to 0.08% for our valued investors – that brings the commission rate to the same level as ETFs.

Depending on the exchange, the commission rates of 0.08% on Stocks and ETFs are subject to the minimum of S$10 for SGX and HK$50 for HKEX. Our commission rates on the US exchanges (for stocks and ETFs) remain at 0.08%, subject to minimum of US$8.80.

In addition, there are no custody fees on SGX/HKEX Stocks/ETFs and you can enjoy savings with the trade amalgamation feature for SGX/HKEX. For FSMOne.com Gold and Diamond clients, they can trade SGX-listed stocks/ETFs at a flat fee of S$10 permanently.

At FSMOne.com, we want stocks and ETFs investing more profitable for investors by providing research into interesting companies that can add value into your portfolio. For example, our research team has introduced different thematic stock portfolios, such as the Blue Chips portfolio, Value Focus List, Income Focus List and REIT Underdogs.

More recently, our research team has introduced the ETF Focus List. From over 2,000 ETFs distributed on the SGX, HKEX and the US exchanges offered on FSMOne.com, our research team has distilled them into 42 for a start, spanning six main categories: Core Equity, Core Fixed Income, Regional Equity, Country Equity, Sector Equity and Commodities.

With the new commission rate of 0.08% on SGX/HKEX Stocks, and our continued dedication to providing profitable research ideas, we hope you continue to have an enjoyable investment journey with FSMOne.com.

