Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market was valued at US$ 9.2 Bn in 2015

Over 60% physicians are likely to prescribe penicillin and combinations to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs), whereas a vast majority prescribe quinolones in their daily practice to treat complicated cases. A significant percentage of physicians also agreed that they prescribed nitrofurans to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections in female patients. FMI’s survey also found that cephalosporin is the second-most common drug in the treatment of recurrent and complicated urinary tract infections.

Prevalence of urinary tract infections is higher in females as compared to males, with biologic and behavioural factors accounting for the major causes. Development of this ailment due to genetic causes or urogenital surgery and Estrogen deficiency was minimal.

FMI’s survey also found that prevalence of uncomplicated URI was significantly higher than complicated-, recurring complicated UTIs. However, prevalence of complicated UTI is expected to increase in the future, owing to increase in drug-resistant bacteria and excessive use of antibiotics.

The global urinary tract infection treatment market is expected to reach US$ 9.42 Bn in revenues. Complex regulatory requirements and low investment in research and development are some of the key factors for sluggish growth of the market. Clinical trials for designing antibacterial drugs are quite complex, owing to which a number of major companies have decreased their R&D spending on the development of new drugs. Moreover, UTI are not chronic like blood pressure or heart diseases and patients are symptom-free usually within 1-2 weeks of treatment, resulting into limited sales of the drugs. In addition to these factors, economic and regulatory hurdles are also restraining the growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market.

By drug type, quinolones account for the highest revenue share of the global urinary tract infection treatment market. This segment is expected to account for nearly 37.2% share of the global urinary tract infection treatment market revenues in 2016. This represents a market value of nearly US$ 3.5 Bn, up from US$ 3.43 Bn in 2015. Among quinolones, levofloxacin is the most sought-after drug type, representing nearly US$ 1.59 Bn in revenues in 2015. Penicillin and combinations is the second largest drug type, and is expected to total US$ 1.87 Bn in revenues.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1340

Retail pharmacies will continue to remain the largest segment in terms of distribution channel in 2016. This segment accounts for nearly 56.8% revenue share, representing a market value of US$ 5.35 Bn. Gynaecology and urology clinics collectively is the second largest segment by distribution channel.

By disease indication, uncomplicated UTI will continue to dominate global revenues. This segment currently accounts for a revenue share of 52.7%, representing a market value of US$ 4.96 Bn in 2016. Neurogenic bladder infections, the second-largest segment by disease indication, is expected to increase by 2.30% in 2016.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be the leading market for urinary tract infections, with total revenues expected to reach US$ 3.46 Bn in 2016. Western Europe and North America will remain the second and third largest markets respectively.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1340

Key players operating in the urinary tract infection treatment market include Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla Ltd., Bayer AG, GSK, Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca plc. The key strategy of a majority of these key players is to expand in emerging markets and achieving inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions.