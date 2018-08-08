Throat Lozenges Market 2017 – Industry Potential, Historical Analysis and Forecasts Till 2022

Global Throat Lozenges Market – Highlights

Throat lozenges are the medical or non-medical preparation intended for temporary relief from cold and cough. Due to changing lifestyle and increasing smoking has decrease the immune system of the people and make them more susceptible to get affected by virus and bacteria. Pediatric and geriatric population are also more susceptible to get affected by foreign organism.

Increasing pediatric and geriatric population, changing lifestyle and increasing need for minimizing the healthcare expenditure are the major driving factor for the market. Whereas short term effect and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of market.

Global throat lozenges market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.5% during forecasted period.

Global Throat Lozenges Market – Segmentation

Global throat lozenges market is segmented on the basis of ingredients types into menthol throat lozenges and non-menthol throat lozenges. Menthol throat lozenges is further segmented into eucalyptus oil, mint, peppermint oil and others. Non-menthol throat lozenges is further segmented into zinc gluconate glycine, pectin and other. On the basis of usage the market is segmented into pharmaceutical lozenges, antibacterial lozenges and others. And on the basis of application the market is segmented into cough and cold, throat soreness, throat diseases and other.

Global Throat Lozenges Market – Leading Players

The major key player for the global throat lozenges market are Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (UK), Thornton & Ross, Pfizer, Inc (US), Procter & Gamble (P&G) (US), united confections(US), August Storck KG (Germany), Roshen Confectionery Corp (Ukrain), Crown Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Koera), CRM Group (Brazil), United Confections Throat lozenge (UK), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan), Perfetti (Italy), Hershey Foods Corp. (US).

Global Throat Lozenges Market – Competitive Analysis

Global throat lozenges market is highly saturated due to presence of a number of local and multinational companies. Huge number of products are available in the market. Majority of companies are focusing on cost effective medication while some has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market. Currently market throat lozenges are composed of an anesthetic, benzocaine and eucalyptus oil. Various brands are available in the market for throat lozenges that include Lakerol, Pastilles Juanola, Butter-Menthol, Chloraseptic, Strepsils, Vicks, Victory V, Sucrets and many more.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical and company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Company primarily manufactures wide category of products. Company is trying to develop their market in other countries and in 2014 they are awarded by the Indian Government for outstanding exports performance for the FY 2012-13. The major product of the company is Fricks which is a herbal variant of lozenges. This products are exported across the different countries and are suitable for adults and children over two years old.

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) is an American consumer goods corporation headquartered in Cincinnati, US. Company is primarily specializes in a wide range of cleaning agents, personal care and hygienic products. It is one of the leading company for the throat lozenges market. Vicks is one of the major brand of the company.

