Larvicides Market : Get Facts About Business Strategies 2018 – 2028

Global Larvicides Market Outlook

According to WHO, approximately 40% of the population mostly those living in the world’s poorest countries face the risk of suffering from some of the dreadful diseases like malaria. Every year more than 500 million people fall prey to malaria and dengue diseases. Most cases and deaths are in sub-Saharan Africa regions. Environmental, socio-economic, and climatic factors (temperature, humidity and rainfall) affect disease infection and influence transmission patterns of these diseases. Government and several concerned organization have been taking preventive measures to control malaria diseases.

Larvicides is one critical solution to these kind of problems. Larvicides prevents larvae from developing into adult mosquitoes. Larvicides can either be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators or biological control agents.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45867

Global Larvicides Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Dengue and malaria are vector-borne diseases and is being considered as the major public health causing problems worldwide. Both diseases poses a major threat in many tropical countries causing infections in more than 100 million people each year. Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and several parts of Europe are the regions affected by malaria and dengue. Hence there tenacity in concerns over controlling the rise in number of cases of these kind of diseases. Owing to this factor, several major chemical solution manufacturers and concerned international organizations have been taking steps and coming up with products such as Larvicides which plays an important role in controlling the production of larvaes.

Key Trends: Global Larvicides Market

Major shareholding companies for Larvicides have been strategizing on coming up with innovative products catering to the varying needs and

Global Larvicides Market: Key Developments

In the year 2015, Sumitomo Chemical, developed SumiLarv® 2 MR, a novel, long-lasting larvicide formulation that is effective in preventing dengue fever..

In the year 2014, Syngenta, initiated the second phase expansion of its Innovation Center in Triangle Park. The $94 million expansion will include 200,000 square feet of specially designed laboratories, office areas and meeting spaces connected to the Advanced Crop Lab.

In the year 2017, Russell IPM launched Optiroll Super plus, in the USA market during the Biocontrol East exhibition.

Opportunities for Larvicides Market Participants

Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and several parts of Europe are major malaria prone regions. Owing to the rising concerns over figuring out on reducing the number of malaria and dengue cases paves a critical opportunity for Larvicides market in these target regions.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/larvicides-market.htm

Global Larvicides Market: Key Takeaway

Asia Pacific and MEA is being considered as the dominant region for global larvicide market due to rise in number of malaria and dengue cases among its population.

Global Larvicides Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Larvicides market are Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, Certis, Summit Chemical, Syngenta, Adama, Eli Lily and Company, Russell IPM, Central Garden & Pet Co., BASF, Bayer among others