Buy Condom Catheters and Get more Comfort and Freedom than ever Before

Bladder control issues are challenging both physically and psychologically. Beyond the uneasiness lies a severe illness and unluckily, the use of an indwelling catheter can put an individual at risk of further illness and infections. It is a common fact that bacteria love a wet, warm environment. Foley catheter and other kinds of permanent or intermittent catheter can be a breeding place for several bacteria known to cause urinary infection and many other issues. So what can be done to stop these issues? The solution is a more hygienic type of catheter.

An indwelling catheter is harder to use than an external condom catheter. Male external catheters are easier to apply as well as change. This makes it more hygienic as it can be removed just for cleaning the skin and even changing the device. Research has shown that condom catheters are safer than those types which are inserted right into the bladder either on a permanent basis or intermittently.

Reasons for Using Condom Catheters:

There are several reasons for which you should consider buying and using condom catheters:

• Discreet, small and concealed easily under everyday clothing

• Keep the sense of wetness away, protecting clothing and skin

• Cost-effective option

• Less invasive and safer than the internal catheter

• Could be of great value to those with limited mobility

• Could be used in combination with incontinence pants, pads, diapers, or special briefs to offer maximum security and also leak protection

Adult diapers and many other protective items of clothing are just an alternative. A damp and warm environment could lead to bacteria and is even worse for the skin in case the patient is being left in a wet diaper for many hours. But a well applied external or condom catheter could be a comfortable and safe alternative which can increase mobility and provide a sense of security for those people suffering from urinary incontinence.

Silicone condom catheter is convenient to purchase both offline and online. But you should choose Gee Whiz as your catheter supplier; they ship your catheters discreetly anywhere.

