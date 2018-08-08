Analysis of the Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Active Nutraceutical Ingredients.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market are Cargill, Dowdupont, BASF, ADM, Associated British Foods, DSM, Ingredion, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle and Ajinomoto. According to report the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Active nutraceuticals are products that provides protection against chronic disease as well as provides physiological benefit. Active nutraceuticals are used to improve health, delay the aging process, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the structure or function of the body. The active nutraceutical ingredients can be consumed through various foods such as dietary supplements, functional foods, and functional beverages. The major application of nutraceutical ingredients is seen in dietary supplements segment.

Many factors are helping to boost this market, such as increasing health awareness among people, increasing demand for healthy food, growing aging population who want to remain active and fit for day to day work, memory enhancement, joint strengthening, growing trends of wellbeing and vitality among youth population. In addition, customization of active nutraceuticals as per different requirements of different age group of people is also one of the key factor supporting the market growth. Furthermore, many companies are focusing on developing different variety of active nutraceuticals in order to improve the market growth.

North America dominates the global Active nutraceuticals market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to growing number of health conscious young people, shifting trend from taking vitamin supplements to meet the RDA nutrition towards overall improvement of health, increasing self-medication among consumers, easily availability of these product through traditional and online medical stores, increasing disposable income among people in these regions etc. are influencing the market growth rate in Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets covers segments such as, type, application, form and health benefit. On the basis of type the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fibers & specialty carbohydrates and phytochemical & plant extracts. On the basis of application the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care. On the basis of form the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into dry and liquid. On the basis of health benefit the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets such as, Cargill, Dowdupont, BASF, ADM, Associated British Foods, DSM, Ingredion, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle and Ajinomoto.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of active nutraceuticals ingredients markets. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the active nutraceuticals ingredients markets that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the active nutraceuticals ingredients markets to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

