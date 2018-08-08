Active Electronic Components (AEC) Market Analysis, Share, Growth and Demand till 2022

Market Highlights:

Active Electronic Components Industry 2018 Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of the Active Electronic Components industry as well as it gives analysis of market share, trends, size, Business Methodologies, Financial Overview, Growth Prospects and forecast till 2023. The Active Electronic Components industry report has studied key Strategies in the market i.e Emerging and Manipulating factor which is useful to the Sales revenue and business Generation.

The demand for electronic components is increasing globally at a rapid pace. This is, to a considerable extent, due to global demand in ICT market for smartphones and other wearable devices, and the dramatic growth for smart automobiles, industry machinery and infrastructure. It is predicted that the Internet of Things (IoT) will add tens of billions of new nodes or units on the Internet. The new units will include sensors, data storage devices, computers, and related infrastructure. IoT will let them all interact with each other and be integrated into software systems and networks.

The advancements in active electronic components have given rise to Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS). Fast forward to today and it’s hard to avoid MEMS technology. Mobile phones are an obvious example – housing motion sensors, gyroscopes microphones and speakers – while automotive MEMS can also be found in braking systems, emissions control and navigation. And opportunities for MEMS devices are appearing in many other applications, such biomedical sensors and drug delivery systems. It could be argued that wearable devices wouldn’t have taken off without the benefit of MEMS.

Key Findings

By product type, Integrated circuits is dominating the market with revenue USD 76.96 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow with 11.42% CAGR.

By end-users, consumer electronics is dominating the market and has generated USD 73.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 11.95% CAGR.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global active electronic components market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Active Electronic Components Market are Hitachi AIC Inc. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan) and Maxim Integrated (U.S.

According to MRFR, the Active Electronic Component Market is growing at 8% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~387 billion by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global are segmented on the basis of product type and end-users. On the basis of product type the segment is further classified into semiconductor devices, optoelectronic devices, display technologies, vaccum tube and others. On the basis of end-users the segment is further classified into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace & defense, information technology and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of active electronic components market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in active electronic components market due to the huge demand of security system and business intelligence which is propelling the market growth of active electronic components. However, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass the market and in the coming years attributed by rising need and demand for energy-efficient devices and growth in adoption of smartphones. Asia Pacific countries like China, India and Japan are ahead in the in Active Electronic Components market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased requirement of miniaturization, developments of auto electronics, economic development, growing digitization, rapid industrialization and many more.

