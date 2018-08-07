North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market 2018 | Worldwide Segmentation | Geological Region with Top Industry Players by MRFR till 2023

Market Research Future announced the Report with Titled “North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market”. Analyses all the Segments and Sub Segments. Covered Top Companies by all the Regions. Luminous Growth Seen in Dental Industry with CAGR of 11.1% by 2023.

Market Highlights:

The North America CBCT dental imaging market is expected to reach USD 360.44 million in the year 2023 from USD 172.31 million in 2016. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.1% for the forecasted period. The major factors influencing the growth of the market include rising prevalence of dental disorders such as malocclusion, rising expenditure on dental services and procedures, rising trend of cosmetic dentistry among others. With these drivers, there are few factors hampering the growth of the market such as the risk of ionizing radiations for children and teens.

Request Premium Sample copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5320

Top players:

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

FONA Dental

S.R.O.

Gendex

Imaging Sciences International

J. Morita MFG.CORP.

KaVo Dental GmbH

And more.

Segmentation:

The North Americas CBCT dental imaging market is segmented on the basis of patient positioning, detector type, application and by the end user. On the basis of patient positioning, the market is segmented into standing, sitting, and supine. Based on the detector type, the market is segmented into flat panel detector and image intensifier. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into implantology, orthodontics, endodontics, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market on the basis of countries is majorly segmented into two major countries – the U.S. and Canada. North America accounted for the largest market share for the global CBCT dental imaging market. This large share is mainly driven by various factors including presence of major manufacturers, technologically advanced products, increasing cases of dental disorders, and rising expenditure on dental services and procedures among others.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of North America CBCT dental imaging market with around 85.07% of market share with a market value of USD 146.58 million in 2016. Canada is expected to be the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. As far as the market for the U.S. is concerned, CBCT dental imaging is well established and a large number of systems have been already installed, Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate.

Major TOC of North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market, By Patient Positioning

7 North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market, By Detector Type

8 North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market, By Application

9 North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market, By Country

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

13 List of Tables

14 List of Figures

Inquire more about this Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5320

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com